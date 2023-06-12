Kyrene OKs bond, capital override election this fall

As expected, the Kyrene Governing Board last week approved two all-mail ballot measures for a November vote on a $161 million bond and an $8.5 million annual override for a fund covering smaller capital expenditures.
The 4-0 vote – Margaret Wright was absent – means Ahwatukee voters will have an all-mail ballot with six yes/no questions: four related to Phoenix’s $500 million bond request and two related to Kyrene’s request for bond approval and the override for the so-called District Additional Assistance, or DAA fund.
Kyrene is entering the final two years of the bond issue and DAA override voters approved in November 2017 and putting the issue before voters this year – when there are no big-ticket races like there will be next year – enables supporters to get voters to focus more attention
on the reasons the school district needs the money.
If approved, both measures would last seven years, meaning the district would have seven years to borrow up to $161 for the bond and up to $8.5 million annually for DAA spending.
People now have until Aug. 11 to write statements for or against either measure for inclusion in the voter information pamphlet that will go out before early voting begins in October. Those statements must be sent to the Maricopa County Superintendent of Schools.
Should voters turn down either district request – a rarity in Kyrene’s 20-year history of budget-related elections – the district can choose to put it again on the ballot next year.
Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann and various Kyrene administrators on May 23 amplified on information and themes they had presented to the board in connection with the bond and override at a meeting earlier this month.
The capital override is primarily used for technology-related spending – everything from software licenses to hardware – but it also is used to buy textbooks and other curriculum aids as well as things like furniture.
When it comes to technology, “we try to make sure that our large-dollar items do not overlap year to year to year so that we’re not replacing, for example, our entire infrastructure at one time,” explained Damian Nichols, Kyrene’s executive director of information technology and emergency management.
The bond funds major capital projects, everything from new roofs – one school’s roofing project cost $4 million alone – to bus purchases.
Herrmann previously noted that Kyrene’s bus fleet is about halfway through its 15-year life cycle and district will need to buy new vehicles 2030.
And the reason the district is looking now at bus purchases is that supply chain disruptions have thwarted timely acquisition of new vehicles.
In the 2021-22 school year, the district had expected to receive three buses, for example, but the manufacturer couldn’t deliver and so they were rolled over to the current year.
Other capital projects include weatherization, parking lot repavement and musical instruments and athletic equipment.
But one of the big items the district has prioritized is enhanced security at all schools – a process that began over seven years ago and continues to
get attention amid the rising tide
of violent acts on school campuses nationwide.
One of the reasons the district seeks voter help to have enough money for many of these capital expenditures is that Kyrene doesn’t receive much in the way of state help. Herrmann noted that the state School Facilities Oversight Board has given Kyrene only $1 million over the last six years for infrastructure work.
Four Arizona school districts sued the state for insufficiently funding that board and that litigation has languished in the courts since 2009 because of pre-trial maneuvering.
