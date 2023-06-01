Kyrene Court leads in eviction case filings this year

As eviction files continue to increase this year in Maricopa County, the Kyrene Justice Court continues to lead the pack in filings.
For the first four months of this year, landlords filed 1,603 eviction cases in the Kyrene court – which covers Ahwatukee and Guadalupe, South Phoenix, and parts of Tempe and Chandler.
That total is ahead of the 1,548 eviction cases filed in the first four months of 2023 in the Manistee Justice Court in Surprise and the 1,508 filings in Moon Valley Justice Court in North Phoenix. Those three comprise the top three courts for eviction filings this year through April 30.
Countywide, eviction filings surged in April, according to Scott Davis, the public information office for the Maricopa County Justice Court system.
“After a slight ‘lull’ in eviction filings for February and March, April shows us that evictions in Maricopa County are still stronger than they have been in years,” he said.
“While April’s filing data is not record-breaking, it is in line with what we have been seeing for the past eight to nine months: landlords are moving to evict more often than they did during the pandemic and in the 10 years prior.”
Data provided by Davis show that in the first four months of this year, filings totaled 6,340 countywide for a five-year high for that time period.
In the first four months of 2022, eviction filings totaled 4,204 and hit 5,029 cases in that time period in 2019. Filings during the “pandemic years” of 2020 and 2021 were well below those totals.
But those totals don’t mean that many renters found themselves on the street.
“An eviction filing does not necessarily mean someone loses their home,” Davis stressed. “Sometimes tenants pay the rent before the case gets to court. Sometimes the tenant prevails in front of the judge.
“With both of those outcomes, the tenant may stay in the property and the eviction case is sealed so it will not appear on a tenant’s background report. This prevents an unsuccessful eviction attempt from being used as a barrier to future housing.”
The number of filings also may reflect an impact of soaring rent.
Quotewizard.com, part of the website lendingtree.com, reported last week that its analysis shows average rental costs for a one-bedroom apartment in Arizona have climbed 30% since 2020 with most of that increase occurring since 2021.
Davis said justice courts combined have sealed 5,500 eviction cases so far this year – roughly 20% of all filings.
The justice courts in Maricopa County hear approximately 6,000 residential eviction cases every month.
Landlords request judges to dismiss approximately 1,400 of those cases; but that still leaves thousands of new people with a potential housing problem each month,” according to Judge Gerald Williams, who wrote about eviction notices in a West Valley paper.
“The basis for almost every residential eviction is nonpayment of rent,” he wrote, noting landlords must notify tenants of arrearages at least five days before they file an eviction case with a court.
Williams noted that some people may qualify for rental assistance as well and can find more information at justicecourts.maricopa.gov/case-types/evictions.
