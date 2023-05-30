Kyrene calls for $161M bond, $8.5M capital override elections

The Kyrene School District Governing Board last week unanimously approved two measures for a November all-mail ballot asking voters to approve a $161 million bond and an $8.5 million override for the budget covering smaller capital projects.
Saying “safety and security Is going to be a big focus in this next bond cycle,” Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann said a citizens committee comprising 17 to 26 district stakeholders supported both the bond request as well as the District Additional Assistance, or DAA, override.
“Every organization is feeling the impact of inflation and Kyrene is no exception,” board President Kevin Walsh said. “And we can’t continue to provide the quality education that we pride ourselves on without going out and doing this over right.”
The board voted 4-0 to approve the election measures with Margaret Wright absent.
The vote makes Kyrene a part of what Herrmann called “a record year for the state of Arizona when it comes to bond elections” by school districts.
He said as many as 25 districts will be putting bond measures totaling “roughly between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.”
Mesa Public Schools Governing Board approved a $500 million bond measure earlier this month and Gilbert Public Schools will ask voters to okay a $100 bond measure and budget override.
And like all those districts, Herrmann indicated, Kyrene is choosing an election cycle off-year largely because it won’t be competing with next year’s high-profile contests that include President of the United States, an Arizona seat in the U.S. Senate and a host of school board, legislative and county races.
That gives school officials a chance to command voter’s attention they explain their need for bond and budget overrides, especially since off-year elections tend to attract more older voters with no children in schools who may need additional persuasion to vote yes.
Since 2003, according to a Herrmann’s research, Kyrene has lost only one capital budget override in 2010, a time when recession-ravaged voters were inclined to reject most districts’ override and bond measures.
In that same time period, Tempe Union lost three bond or override measures while Chandler Unified failed one.
Hermmann and various board members praised district voters for being traditionally supportive of of bond and override requests.
For example, Tempe Union’s bond and DAA override measures handily won 2-1 last year.
Not all districts have been so lucky.
Higley Unified and Queen Creek Unified voters soundly rejected bond measures last November for the second consecutive year despite both districts’ need for more physical space to accommodate soaring enrollment.
Herrmann estimated that Kyrene’s bond measure would have less of a tax rate impact than the past five years of the bond voters approved in 2017. The remaining $19.5 million of that bond will be issued later this year.
Of the $117 million bond measure spent so far, $108.5 million went to a variety of school building repairs and improvements, $4 million was spent on buying and maintaining buses and $4.5 million went to “administrative/non-student expenses that covered the replacement of an underground fuel tank and repairs to some of the 12 buildings on the 18-acre District Office site at Kyrene and Warner roads.
Herrmann said the estimated tax rate impact would equal .2694 per $100 of limited assessed valuation annually, or $84.21 a year for a home with a taxable value of $312,576.
Kyrene’s proposed bond would enable the district to upgrade security cameras, access controls to school, perimeter fencing at campuses, front office security and interior door locks.
It also would be used to start replacing older school buses. Herrmann said Kyrene purchased most of its fleet in 2015 and buses have a 10-15-year life cycle.
“Today, we’re eight years into that cycle,” he said. “That next bond issuance is probably going to last around seven years roughly and so that would push us to about 15 years” to 2030.
“We’re going to have to look at replacing our fleet over that time period,” he said.
The money also would be used to address a growing number of issues one would expect from a district with old buildings, Herrmann said.
Noting the average 35-year age of Kyrene’s 25 schools, he said Kyrene needs money for basic infrastructure repairs and replacements involving things like HVAC and electrical systems, structural repairs and improvements to keep buildings, playgrounds and fields in good condition.
There also is the cost of student equipment, eliminating or preventing the loss of instructional time and what Kyrene needs to stay in compliance with a host of regulations, such as the American With Disabilities Act.
The DAA money covers smaller capital expenses like software and licensing and other instructional technology as well as basic classroom necessities such as furniture.
Herrmann said a variety of factors have created a critical need for the bond and DAA money – chiefly inflation and Arizona’s “bottom of the barrel” status nationally for funding basic K-12 education needs.
He noted that of the district’s 2017 bond issue, “93% of that is directly to maintain our schools, which is a very high percentage.”
“It’s a lot of stuff to maintain. When a building becomes 35 years old, things just need to be replaced,” Herrmann said. “We will always try to maximize the life of all of our assets as long as we can do it in a safe and responsible manner and not jeopardize student safety staff safety or have a risk of instructional time being lost. But at some point, you can only do that for so long.”
He said the administration decided to increase its bond request from $116 million to $161 million this year in order to have the same purchasing power today that we had back in 2017.
“There’s no major increase in projects,” he said, “This is really kind of keeping and maintaining the same level that we do today.”
Citizens budget committee member Richard Faye, noting he has spent the last 20 years in the private sector monitoring spending, lauded the district’s credit rating and basically said Herrmann wasn’t kidding when he talked about inflation’s impact on Kyrene.
“This isn’t about making everything bright and shiny and wildly beautiful,” Faye told the board earlier this month. “This is kind of treading water. …This funding is really needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.