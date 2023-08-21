Kyrene Board member slams SROs on middle school campuses

During the Kyrene Governing Board meeting Aug. 8, Vice President Michelle Fahy made an unusual request.
While minutes of previous meetings are almost routinely approved without a second thought, Fahy found those from the board’s July 18 meeting lacking.
Fahy had pulled the minutes from the consent agenda – where everything on it is approved unanimously – because “we had a fairly robust discussions approving our SROs and I would just like the minutes to reflect that discussion….And so I’d like to see it documented a little more completely in the minutes.”
Fahy was referring to the July 18 study session at which the administration discussed data from a survey of parents, students and staff about their attitudes toward – and perceptions of – school resource officers on middle school campuses.
That prompted a lengthy criticism by board member Wanda Kolomyjec, who said she not only adamantly opposed SROs but that she rejected the validity of the survey itself. She suggested students with negative attitudes toward uniformed officers on campus or had had unpleasant encounters with them would not have responded candidly to the questions.
Arguing instead for more counselors on campuses, Kolomyjec hammered at SROs, citing various professional studies and Education Week magazine that in one way or another assert that SROs can’t prevent school shootings and that their presence and activities harm children.
“I think most parents want them in the schools because they’re going to make students safer, which is completely understandable thing. And I also want our students to be safe,” Kolomjec said. “The problem is popular wisdom points to armed police officers just as a way to do that. But contrary to this common perception, there are decades of data that point to the opposite conclusion.”
“If you still choose to fund school police at this point, you must know that you are following a racist policy that negatively impacts the health and safety of Black and Latino students,” she said.
“I know I’m in the minority here,” Kolomyjec said at one point. “I have to look at how what we see nationally, what we see as a habit, what we see as a persistent issue in communities and how it affects our most marginalized students again and again and again. … And so I will continue to be concerned and unable to support SROs.”
Kolomyjec cast the lone “no” vote in a 4-1 approval of a contact with Phoenix Police to provide officers at all three middle schools in Ahwatukee at a total cost of $498,000 – most of which is already covered by a state safety grant.
Chandler and Tempe cover most of the district’s cost of SROs on the other middle school campuses.
While board member Triné Nelson asked a couple questions, Fahy was the only other board member to speak at length during the discussion. She complimented Kolomyjec for bringing up the subject but disputed her approach.
“I think it’s important for our community to hear that we are looking at this issue carefully, thoughtfully, that we’re not just, this is not just like a rubber stamp,” Fahy said.
She noted the survey question that asked students if SROs made their campus safer and said, “I think there really is no way for somebody to answer that.” She also suggested some of the survey questions could have been phrased more accurately.
But Fahy wasn’t about to throw the baby out with the bath water. She suggested the district make videos detailing Kyrene SROs’ activities.
“I think that I understand, Wanda, your concerns and I understand what the national data says,” Fahy told Kolomyjec, stating the videos could acknowledge what some of the national studies claim but that show “we’re doing all of these things to try to circumvent that.”
“I think at some point, we have to say we have a high awareness level of the issues with SROs and we’re doing all these things to prevent those negative things from happening,” Fahy continued. “I mean, it’s not going to be perfect, but I wouldn’t say to the point of ‘nationally SROs are a big problem, so they must also be a big problem here in Kyrene and therefore we’re not going to have them.’
“I don’t think that’s a good strategy. I think that we are highly aware of the problems across the nation of SROs. I think we have a very detailed set of information here and data that show that this is not how our SROs are used in our schools, nor is it how the majority of our students perceive them.
“I agree we need more data. We need to continue to get the data we need to try to get more data. But I don’t think our data says ‘oh, you really shouldn’t do this now because this is terrible data.’…. I don’t think that this is the time for us to take a step back because I think that … you can’t be a part of the change if you don’t try to change things and do things right. And I feel like we’re making a lot of efforts to do it the right way," Fahy continued, adding:
“And so maybe if we continue to do it the right way or the better way, we can change that nationwide perception of the negativity of SROs and hopefully honestly change the perception of the negativity of SROs of children and families in our community.”
The survey was part of the administration’s presentation on the actual work of SROs on Kyrene campuses and their value to students and the community.
Among other things, they provide 180 hours of law-related education to students, staff and even some community members. They must be on campus 80% of their time while school is in session and “are building relationships and rapport with students,” said Josh Gilder, director of Kyrene’s community education services.
“They are not initially responding to student discipline incidents on campus,” Gilder said. “They are not assisting in classroom management. They’re not investigating low-level discipline referrals or disciplinary action and just like our counselors they’re not assigning consequences. They’re also not criminalizing juvenile behavior. And again, like our counselors, they’re not a substitute for classroom teachers.”
The survey of all five middle school communities included answers from 505 parents and guardians, 252 staffers and 3,536 students. Among students, 40% were white, 31% Hispanic, 10% multiracial, 10% Black and 9% Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander.
The survey showed that while three-quarters of parents and guardians and 96% of staff knew their school had an SRO, only 43% of students were aware.
An overwhelming number of students agreed or strongly agreed with four questions: “Having an SRO make school a safer place.” “I feel comfortable reporting dangerous or suspicious activity to my SRO.” “The SRO treats all students with respect and fairness” “I know what the SRO does on campus.”
A great majority of staffers and parents/guardians also agreed or strongly agreed with those questions.
The lowest percentage involved parents and guardians on one of those questions. The survey reported 56% agreed or strongly agreed with a variation of the question asked students: “The SRO at my child’s school treats all families with respect and fairness.”
Superintendent Laura Toenjes said it seemed Kolomyjec was referring to SROs whose role is more of a “security officer rather than a relationship-building officer.”
She also said that of 32 students she interviewed, 11 “that had engaged with an SRO due to inappropriate behavior, talked about the fact that the SRO was very positive with them and that they had a very positive interaction with the SRO. And I think that’s significant to note because the students made it very clear that they maybe did not always feel the same way about their administrator.”
Toenjes said Kyrene’s SROs have a “much bigger role” than SROs on high school campuses might have and that at Kyrene, SROs are “part of our whole wrap-around service” to children.
But Kolomyjec was not persuaded, stating “What I’m talking about isn’t SROs. I’m talking about police in the United States. I don’t believe in police in schools. And one of the reasons I don’t believe they belong in schools is because I don’t think they fulfill the role that we think they do, which is keep us safe. I don’t think they do.
“And I’m on the other side of what they do. They traumatize students and I don’t think they belong in the school.”
