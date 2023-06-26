Kyrene assessment test results generally favorable

Preliminary results from this year’s state assessment tests in English Language Arts, science and math show Kyrene students’ overall performance handily beat statewide averages.
But even though district officials on June 13 told the Kyrene Governing Board they still have much data crunching ahead, some troubling signs have emerged in the early results.
Dr. Christine McDougal, Kyrene’s executive director of teaching and learning, told the board that on a national level, learning assessment data points to the pandemic’s long-term impact on kids’ learning.
She said national data point to “a widening achievement gap and greater impact for grades 3 and 8 and that recovery in reading is lagging behind recovery in math.”
Moreover, McDougall added, “Recovery is expected to take up to five years.”
And according to Dr. Rebecca Bolnick, district research and evaluation director, “Kyrene is seeing a similar trend with our students.”
Both educators stressed the early state of the data, stating both the district and the state still have a considerable amount of analysis ahead of them before final results are available this fall.
Moreover, in comparing test results for each year from 2021 to 2023, Kyrene data showed that at least half of all students showed proficiency or high proficiency in English Language Arts throughout that time period. Those who showed proficiency or high proficiency in math steadily increased from 40% in 2021 to 45% in 2023.
The percentage of fifth and eighth graders who were proficient or highly proficient in science increased from 38% in 2022 to 41% in 2023. Only those two grades are tested in science and tests were not administered in 2021.
Even so, Governing Board President Kevin Walsh said after the presentation that while “there’s a lot to celebrate” in the initial cut of the data, “a third of our students did not experience growth.”
“That’s something I think as a district we just need to double down on commitment to that,” Walsh said, though he also noted the tests are “by far not the only time we are looking at assessment results.”
Superintendent Laura Toenjes also on June 13 rolled out the district’s five-year strategic plan – which has been under development for over a year and involved an array of stakeholders, from parents and teachers to administrators and business and other community leaders.
Toenjes said that plan contains strategies “that we believe are going to address some of these concerns in the future.”
Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann also noted that the district’s 2023-24 is $1.4 million for 19 additional teachers to lower class sizes in K-3.
Among the preliminary test results, the data show:
• District-wide, 51% of students passed English Language Arts, 45% passed math and 41% passed science.
• Among individual grade levels, passing rates in English for fifth and eighth graders were at 49% and 48%, respectively, while the other grades scored above 50%. Statewide, no grade had a higher passing rate than 45% in English and passing rates for fifth and eighth grade students were 37% and 36%, respectively.
• In math, at least half of Kyrene students in grades 3-5 passed while passing results were achieved by only 35% of sixth and eighth grade students and 39% of seventh graders. Statewide results showed passing rates range from 27% in eighth grade to 49% for third graders.
• Science tests were administered only to fifth and eighth graders and in Kyrene, 46% of fifth graders and 37% of eighth graders passed. Statewide passing rates were 34% for fifth graders and 27% for eighth graders.
• Digging deeper into the data, “highly proficient” results in English were achieved by 15% of Kyrene students in English Language Arts, 18% in math and 10% in science.
• “Proficient” results were achieved by 37% of Kyrene students in English, 27% in math and 31% in science.
• “Partial proficiency” was shown by 19% of Kyrene students in English Language Arts, 22% in math and 42% in science.
• “Minimal proficiency” was shown by 29% of Kyrene students in English Language Arts, 33% in math and 17% in science.
• “Proficient” or “highly proficient” scores overall were achieved by 65% of white and Asian students, compared to 28% for Black students and 24% for Native Americans. Among English Language Learners. only 12% were “proficient” overall and none were recorded as highly proficient. Students with disabilities also tested at lower rates than the general student population, with only 4% showing high proficiency and 13% showing they were proficient.
In analyzing individual students’ test results between this year and last, Kyrene analysts determined 64% showed growth, or improvement, in relation to the passing threshold for both English and math while 55% of those who did not pass in either subject are on track to pass within three years.
Bolnick said that percentage for growth includes students who passed last year and achieved higher passing grades this year.
Toenjes also noted that once Kyrene and the state Department of Education complete their analysis of results from the tests, which were administered last fall, “it’s pretty much put aside once a (new) year gets started and we really start to use our district assessments because they’re much more real in time and give us more actionable data at that moment.
Toenjes also touted the potential impact of Kyrene’s new strategic plan on students, particularly in the wake of public education’s emergence “from one of the greatest challenges” it has ever faced – namely “a landscape that had been fundamentally transformed” by the pandemic.
Among its goals, the plan aims for a 70% increase in academic progress by 2027-28 “as measured by the weighted average of students passing, growing and on track on state English Language Arts and math assessments.”
By 2024-25, the plan states, “at least 85% of kindergartners” will meet end-of-the year reading benchmarks in the Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skill testing program.
