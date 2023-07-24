Judge’s ruling not last word on transgender ban

Though a judge is allowing two transgender girls to play on all-girls teams in Kyrene School District and a Tucson private school, the fight over a ban on biological boys competing with and against girls is far from over.
Not only did the ruling Thursday apply only to the two students but the judge also set a deadline of Aug. 4 for a request to intervene filed by three parents, one of them a Higley Unified Governing Board member.
In a 35-page order July 20, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps rejected arguments by state schools chief Tom Horne that it would be unfair to allow those who were born as males to participate on all-girl teams and compete against females.
The judge said the evidence that Horne presented claiming that transgender girls are stronger does not hold up under scrutiny.
Zipps also said that the 2022 law violates Title IX, a federal law that bars discrimination based on sex in educational opportunities. She said it deprives transgender girls “the benefits of sports programs and activities that their non-transgender classmates enjoy.’’
The judge said the two students otherwise would be participating this new school year in sports and would suffer irreparable harm.
Thursday’s order does not strike down the law but rather bars its enforcement as it applies to the two students.
But in her ruling, Zipps upheld the existing policy of the Arizona Interscholastic Association which, on a case-by-case basis, has allowed students to participate in sports based on the gender with which they identify.
And that paves the way for other transgender girls to seek similar relief.
The ruling is not the last word. It simply allows the two students to participate while the legality of the law gets a full-blown trial.
The ruling came on a lawsuit brought against Kyrene School District and a Tucson private school.
The Kyrene plaintiff is an 11-year-old student who was born male and has “lived her life as a girl’’ since age 5, according to the lawsuit.
Kyrene’s governing board last fall ripped the legislation banning boys on girls’ teams when it was forced to obey the state law and make it policy, as did all other boards in the state.
The district also declined to defend itself in the lawsuit, following the lead of the state attorney general, who also declined to put up a defense.
Several Republican legislative leaders, including Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and Horne hired lawyers to defend the ban.
Filing a request to join that defense are mothers from Maricopa and Yuma and Higley Governing Board member Anna Van Hoek, who wants to send one of her daughters to a Chandler Unified School to play softball.
Horne vowed to pursue the case, saying it ultimately will be decided by the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“And they will rule in our favor,’’ he said.
The fight is over a measure that requires public schools and any private schools that compete against them to designate their interscholastic or intramural sports strictly as male, female or coed.
It specifically says that teams designated for women or girls “may not be open to students of the male sex.’’
Supporters said it was based on the inherent physical advantages of biological males.
Horne said he presented peer-reviewed studies that show pre-pubescent boys – what he called the transgender girls – have an advantage of over girls in sports.
Zipps said the attorneys for the two students presented evidence that any differences between boys and girls in various athletic measurements prior to puberty “are minimal or nonexistent.’’
And she said that the physical characteristics of transgender girls in terms of height, weight and strength, overlap with those of other girls.
“In other words, some girls may be taller than average, and some transgender girls may be taller than average,’’ the judge wrote.
“The rationale for excluding transgender girls with above average physical characteristics is equally applicable to excluding taller than average girls,’’ she continued. “But height, weight, or strength factors are not used any any level of competition to protect girls or women athletes.’’
Nor was she swayed by claims the law physically protects girls.
Zipps pointed out while the 2022 specifically bars transgender girls from playing in girls’ sports, there is no similar bar to transgender boys – identified by Horne and other defenders of the law as “biological girls’’ – from playing in boys’ sports, presumably where they could be hurt.
The judge relied heavily on the concept that transgender girls are, in fact, girls.
She acknowledged that children are “assigned’’ a sex at birth which generally matches physiology. But the judge said that is different than “gender identity.’’
“For a transgender person, that initial designation does not match the person’s gender identity,’’ Zipps said. She also said that “gender dysphoria’’ – the distress due to incongruence between the person’s gender identity and assigned sex – is highly treatable.
“Attempts to ‘cure’ transgender individuals by forcing their gender identity into alignment with their birth sex are harmful and ineffective,’’ Zipps wrote.
What makes that important, according to the judge, is that efforts like this law to deny transgender girls the opportunity to participate in sports with girls – and she does consider the plaintiffs to be girls – can be harmful, citing high rates of attempted suicide in the transgender community.
“For social transition to be clinically effective, it must be respected consistently across all aspects of a transgender individual’s life,’’ the judge wrote.
“It would be psychologically damaging for a transgender girl to be banned from playing school sports on equal terms with other girls.’’
She also noted that both girls already have been playing sports.
“For transgender girls who are already playing on girls’ teams, a law that requires them to be excluded from continued participation on girls’ teams would have a further negative impact on their health and well-being, causing them to feel isolated, rejected, and stigmatized, and thereby putting them at high risk for severe depression and/or anxiety.’’
And, to drive the point home, Zipps said that the girls’ “mental health is dependent on living as girls in all aspects of their lives.’’
In signing the ban last year, then-Gov. Doug Ducey brushed aside the fact that the governors of Indiana and Utah, both Republicans, vetoed similar legislation in their state.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, in his veto message, said there were so few of these cases of transgender athletes that these decisions should be left to the organization that governs interscholastic athletics in his state.
And Cox, whose veto was later overridden, also cited figures that show 86 percent of transgender youths have considered suicide, with 56% actually making an attempt.
Asked about that, Ducey said there is “great concern for and great empathy for those situations.’’’ But that didn’t change his mind.
“I think Arizona has handled this in the most responsible way possible to keep a level playing field out there for young female athletes and to address the other issues,’’ he said. “And I think Arizona has handled this in the most responsible way possible.’’
