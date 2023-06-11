Houses, park proposed for problem Chandler basin

The City of Chandler is close to addressing a problem retention basin that once flooded the Orangetree neighborhood that includes homes and a small city park in an area that does not have one.
But not every neighbor is happy about it.
Chandler’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously June 7 to recommend council’s approval of the Honeysuckle Trail development, which would see 48 single-family houses on a 12.5-acre area that residents and city officials call “an eyesore.”
The development would be located on Warner Road, just east of the Loop 101 freeway and the houses built by K. Hovnanian Homes.
K. Hovnanian Homes would build the two-story homes on 8 acres on the southern half of the property, improve the retention basin on the northern half of the site and include a park between the homes and basin.
The developer said pricing has not been determined, but would likely be around $500,000.
About a half dozen residents spoke at the meeting and wrote letters against the project, saying it would bring too much traffic to an area that already has too much.
Opponents also said the two-story homes are too dense and out of character with the neighborhood and contended that there’s not enough water for more residents.
They also expressed concerns over parking, especially if the park is attracting more people to the area.
But other neighbors welcomed the development.
“We just wholeheartedly endorse this,” Orangetree residents Michael and Karen Berry said. “We had water actually come up within about 8 feet of the front door of our property. We’re looking forward to it.”
They called the existing site “an eyesore” and said “we appreciate” the proposal.
In September 2014, the city was hit by a major storm that dumped just under 6 inches of water in about two hours. The storm overwhelmed the private and neglected water retention basin that was supposed to serve two subdivisions.
Resident Duane Lidman said the water sat there for three days and appeared to be going nowhere. Eventually, the Chandler Fire Department brought in pumps and hoses to remove it.
The site is home to a former church that has been neglected since the pastor died in 2016. Even before that, neighbors say the retention basin was not being well maintained and that contributed to the flooding in 2014.
Once built, the homebuilder would convey both the park and retention basin to the city to maintain.
Now that Planning & Zoning commissioners have backed the proposal, it goes to the Chandler City Council next for final approval. That vote is expected on June 29.
“This has been a long and arduous task to bring this parcel to you today, you are seeing the tip of the proverbial iceberg in the best description possible,” said Ralph Pew, a Mesa attorney who represented the homebuilder at the meeting. “A full two years it has taken to get to this point.”
Pew pointed out they held two public meetings to listen to the concerns of neighbors and that many have been addressed.
Commissioner Rene Lopez pointed out the city has more than enough water rights to support new developments.
He said the city actually has more than 20% of the total water rights required to support 100% buildout for the next 100 years. The city is currently at about 93% of buildout.
There have been eight studies of traffic in the area over the last two years, city officials said. Both the developer and city traffic engineers say the additional homes will not cause a significant increase of traffic.
Some residents disagreed, saying that the development is so close to a Loop 101 on-ramp on Warner Road that it will cause back-ups.
“I can tell you that there were times that I would have to sit for almost five minutes waiting for the traffic to come down Warner, and I have seen the traffic to get onto the 101 backed up as far as the [Foundation for Blind Children, about a half mile],” said Orangetree resident Denise Campanella.
City officials said it is unlikely a traffic signal can be placed at the street leading to the development, Bullmoose Drive. That’s because Bullmoose does not line up as it crosses Warner, with the southern road a little farther west than its northern route.
City residents also pointed out the Commission recommended approval of another development at the same meeting that is just a little farther east on Warner at Dobson Road.
That development, called The Wayne, calls for 100 new apartments at the location of a former dog boarding business.
Theoretically, both projects combined could mean that 148 households will all likely use the Loop 101 freeway and need to drive west on Warner to get there.
The developer said there are no concerns over parking at Honeysuckle Trail. Each home will have a two-car garage, and room for two cars to park in front of the garage. Additionally, the streets will be built large enough for additional parking on both sides.
However, the site plan does not show a parking lot for the new park. There is a large cul-de-sac that shows space for some parking.
Pew said they will add dry wells to the retention basin and deepen it to 5 feet so that it could hold more water.
Because it is that deep, Maricopa County requires a safety fence be placed around it. City officials said the 1.7-acre park would drain into the basin, but it too could act as a basin if there were a significant storm.
The park would include a small playground, some seating and natural turf. Some residents asked why not use gravel to save water.
City officials say people don’t want to walk their dogs or have their children play on gravel. There would be no grass planted in the 2.8-acre retention basin.
Some Orangetree residents say it’s the density that worries them the most.
“The least dense area of Orangetree right now has 1,400-square foot houses on 7,000 square feet of land,” Scott Mullins said. “These houses that are being proposed are going to be 50% larger … on a lot that’s 4,000 square feet.”
City officials say the Honeysuckle Trail lots will range from 4,000 to 6,859 feet. The vast majority, however, are closer to 4,000 according to the site plan.
The area west of the proposed development is an unincorporated part of Maricopa County. A number of residents there expressed concerns that the increased traffic will drive more city residents through their neighborhoods.
They said they have already seen drivers speeding in an area that does not have sidewalks and where people like to jog and ride their horses.
“I think this is a good use,” said Commission Chairman Rick Heumann, a former councilman. “I think the builder has done a good job. This is not something that just happened. … We’re not always going to agree on stuff, there’s different takes on all this kind of stuff, but I do support the project.”
