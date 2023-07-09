Higley board members spar over teachers group

The teachers’ union and Higley Unified School District have inked a new agreement to negotiate labor issues despite a board member’s contention that the association doesn’t have students’ best interest at heart.
The HUSD Governing Board approved the agreement with the Higley Education Association (HEA) June 28 on a 4-1 vote with Anna Van Hoek the sole dissenter. It went into effect July 1.
“Obviously they support teachers and not necessarily students,” Van Hoek said. “I believe if teachers want to be part of HEA, obviously they’re welcome to do that on their own.
“But I don’t believe that the district needs to be signing an agreement with the union.”
Van Hoek was elected in November and endorsed by Purple for Parents, a group that grew out of the frustration with the Red for Ed movement.
The grassroots demonstration in 2018 saw teachers walking out of the classroom for six days demanding higher pay.
The walkout shut down schools statewide and spurred then-Gov. Doug Ducey to sign a budget plan that boosted teacher salaries 20% by 2020.
Van Hoek claimed that the HEA is a political arm of the Arizona Education Association, which is part of the National Education Association — a frequent target of Republicans.
“They definitely did not have the best interest of our students since they started walking out on them since 2018,” Van Hoek said.
“We also saw what they did during COVID. They pushed masking, school closures and so many experiences for students were ruined such as graduations, prom and end-of-year celebrations, and let’s not forget academic loss.”
She said that teachers were still free to join the union and opposed paying a $4,000 annual stipend to the Higley chapter’s president for representation.
“I’d like to know what that means,” she said. “Is that half-day to lobby, half-day to teach? Does the HEA president teach part time for the district?
“We shouldn’t be using tax dollars to fund the political activities of the union. Is this a gift of public funds, because we have laws against that. How is this not considered using taxpayer money to influence political ideas and agendas?”
Board member Amanda Wade, a former teacher, immediately rebuked Van Hoek for her statements.
“If you don’t have teacher support, you don’t have schools,” Wade said. “There’s no way around it.”
She said union membership was low partly because of the cost of joining.
“So, taking more of my paycheck to do something that I feel doesn’t necessarily have a lot of weight is hard,” Wade said. “It is hard to be part of the HEA.”
She also said it was unfair of Van Hoek to blame teachers for the in-school mask mandate as it was state law.
“There was no law for masks,” Van Hoek responded. Wade countered by citing Ducey’s executive order in July 2020 — which has the force of law — that ordered all school districts and charter schools to mandate masks on campuses.
Wade told Van Hoek that she was putting weight on things that have absolutely nothing to do with the agreement before the board.
Wade added that it was valuable to show teachers that they matter.
She also noted that part of the reason why Van Hoek called the HEA and “every other education association ‘political’ is because they advocate for things that benefit them.”
“Life is politics,” Wade said. “The only time that we say something is ‘political’ is when it is against what we already feel. That is an unfair statement to assess to individuals who are vying for their job.”
She said the board has spent a lot of time discussing the problem of teachers leaving the profession.
“If you are not a teacher, you have no idea what it is like — none,” Wade said. “You assume so because often we remember what it was like when we had teachers and that ain’t today.
“We are asking of our teachers far more than we should and the idea that you would sit here and say an organization that is here to support them, an organization that bends over backwards repeatedly for their students, and to say because you are advocating for yourself, that’s harming others?”
She said she struggled with Van Hoek characterizing the partnership with the union as political.
“Our service to this community is our students, and you do that with teachers,” she said. “Without those teachers we have nothing.”
She said the HEA helps new teachers acclimate, sometimes with mentorships and after-school meetings.
Wade also castigated Van Hoek’s statement that the union was advocating for things that harmed students, calling it disingenuous.
“I think it paints a picture or a narrative that I recognize is valuable when you want to keep people paid less, when you want to keep people in a position that is harmful,” Wade said. “We are at a tipping point.
“We are losing teachers. We have increased salaries, and we still lose teachers,” Wade continued. We are literally talking about this at almost every single board meeting. So to say that we shouldn’t be a part of the HEA or keep that up — where do you hope to keep teachers then?”
She said the district doesn’t have to negotiate with teachers without an agreement.
Wade maintained that the 2018 school closing didn’t harm students and that Van Hoek painted a picture that was not necessarily accurate.
She added that not supporting teachers — whom she called the backbone of education — was actually more harmful to students.
“Again, I feel like you continuously put words in my mouth,” Van Hoek said. “What I said was we don’t need an agreement with the union in order for our teachers to have that support from them.”
She said teachers can continue to support the HEA with their dues.
Van Hoek also contended that it’s “been proven fact that since 2018 the unions have pushed walkouts on our children” and have affected students for the last four to five years.
“It has been a known issue, not just here,” Van Hoek said. “All across the U.S has been an issue, which is why we’ve had so much uproar in board meetings because of what the unions push and they can continue to support teachers, but when it impacts the students, that’s where I have a problem.”
Wade asked Van Hoek what it is she thinks the HEA’s role is in the district.
“Other than sit there and heckle me as I talk, they obviously help negotiate salaries and benefits for teachers,” Van Hoek said. “I’m just saying as a district, I don’t think that it’s necessary to have a contract in place in order for them to be able to do that.
“They get paid to support teachers to be able to advocate for them, not the students but the teachers, and when their actions impact students I have a problem with that.
“If we don’t have students in our schools, we have nobody. There’s nobody to teach. So again, we have to ensure that our children that come to this district are priority and that their needs are being met, and when we have the union advocating not for the students, it’s a problem.”
Board President Tiffany Shultz asked that without an agreement in place, what would give teachers peace of mind that the district would listen to them?
“What would be the benefit to teachers wanting to be a part of somewhere
they didn’t have any representation?” Shultz said.
“Would they even want to be a part of a district that doesn’t agree to meet with teachers and it doesn’t agree to an agreement to meet with them?
“It’s also very unfair to compare HEA to unions outside the state because we are a right-to-work state and we do have different union laws than other states do,” Shultz added.
Van Hoek reiterated that regardless of
a contract, the union would still be there to support teachers “because they get money from these teachers to be part of their union.”
Board member Kristina Reese said that during the Red for Ed walkout, the impact to HUSD was much less than in other districts due to the established relationship between the HEA and then-Superintendent Michael Thomason.
“Dr. Thomason always knew what was going on,” Reese said. “They had an understanding. They had an expectation so we could communicate to our parents in a timely manner, and that wasn’t happening in all districts.”
She said HUSD was unlike other districts that were left trying to figure out at 9 p.m. if they would have any teachers the next day.
“Our relationship with HEA and our district, it was by 4 p.m. we knew what was happening, so we could communicate with our parents, and that was the mutual respect,” Reese said.
Reese also said that the stipend is compensation for the HEA president for extra duties such as showing up at the Welcome Back Rally or new teacher orientations and not for lobbying or doing political things.
She also said that the agreement was a memorandum of understanding and not a legal contract and that Arizona does not recognize unions.
She said HEA is not a union but a professional organization.
“They help guide us, so there is a mutual benefit from this agreement,” Reese said. “They help both sides.
“It’s a professional agreement on what can be expected on both sides, and I think the organization is beneficial to the district as well as teachers.”
