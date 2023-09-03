GM closing sparks new Price Road concerns

On the day after General Motors announced it was shutting down its Arizona IT Innovation Center in Chandler, a commercial real estate expert expressed concern for the Price Road Corridor.
“One of the big things that … we need to think about is what are we going to do with the Price Road Corridor, because we’ve seen PayPal has gone away, Liberty Mutual and now General Motors is going away,” Sam Kapur of Arizona Elite Commercial said at the Aug. 24 Chandler Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Update session.
“I think you’re probably going to be looking at close to a million square feet of space over there that is not occupied,” he added.
All is not doom and gloom, the city’s top economic development official contends.
“The notoriety of Price Road is still very attractive,” said Micah Miranda, who leads the city’s economic development office. “When we do get inquiries, they want to be on the Price Corridor, it has a caché. It is a major employment corridor within the Southeast Valley. Companies want to be there.”
GM’s announcement meant pink slips for 940 workers in high-paying jobs come October.
PayPal announced in June 2022 it was shutting down its facility in the Price Road Corridor, but did not disclose how many employees it was laying off.
Kapur said what has really hurt the Price Road Corridor – and surrounding retail businesses – is that many buildings housing companies have been empty for several years.
They’ve been paying their leases, but since the pandemic, workers have been clocking in at home.
He said the published vacancy rate may be around 16%, but that hides the true number of empty buildings. GM’s closure of its Chandler facility – which it had been leasing – will drive that number up.
“That’s probably going to bring that vacancy rate up to 25% to 28%,” Kapur said.
Miranda said Chandler’s office vacancy rate is 17.9%.
“The reason that you don’t see that as a vacancy rate is because the landlords are still making money,” Kapur insisted.
“They still have tenants that are leasing the space,” he continued. “Who’s going to suffer from that is the small businesses, the retailers in the area, gas stations, the dry cleaners, the restaurants, because the space is being leased, but nobody’s actually going there.”
Miranda disagreed with that assessment.
“We are having a lot of companies come back to the office, three days a week on average,” Miranda said, pointing out Wells Fargo and Bank of America as a couple that have employees returning to work.
“Buildings are being occupied. Are they occupied 40 hours a week, Monday through Friday like they used to be?” Miranda added. “Absolutely not.”
He also said that while some companies may be leaving the Price Road Corridor, others are moving it. Bechel, Titan Solar, and Yield Engineering have all recently set up shop in the Price Road Corridor.
“We’re not at our traditional vacancy rate of 12%, however, we are seeing a stabilization and company’s returning to the office over the past quarter. We have seen a slight uptick in office leads.”
Miranda said other companies will be moving into the Price Corridor but that it’s too soon to announce those deals.
As for the GM employees who are suddenly unemployed, Miranda says they may not be jobless for long.
“We’ve already began to make connections between local companies that are in need of software talent,” he said.
“Given the unique skill sets of these individuals and the demand in the market, I really anticipate a number of these folks being snapped up pretty darn quick. They’re very talented, and they’re in very high demand.”
Miranda said he does not know Kapur and is not familiar with his work. He did say that he’s not worried about the future of the Price Road Corridor.
“Is there softness? Yes,” Miranda said. “But nothing that I’m terrified about at the moment.”
