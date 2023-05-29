Fallen Chandler officer remembered in national vigil

Two patrol colleagues of a Chandler policeman who died of COVID joined hundreds of mourners from across the country recently for the 42nd annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service and the 35th annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C.
The ceremonies each year honor fallen officers as part of National Police Week.
Among them were family and patrol teammates of fallen Officer Jeremy Wilkins who were joined by the Chandler Law Enforcement Association board members, Officer Sam Wagner and Det. Tom Schuhrke, as they all lifted their candles in his honor.
Wilkins died in 2021 after a battle with COVID-19.
“He was remembered for his passion and dedication to serving the community he loved and is forever memorialized for his service,” a CLEA spokeswoman said.
Wilkins’ name has now been engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall at the National Mall and was read aloud with 556 other fallen officers who died last year.
At the memorial site, visitors walked between two walls made of limestone, each 304 feet long and lined with trees. The “pathways of remembrance” commend the strength, courage, and valor of those who gave their lives for the nation’s safety.
During National Police Week, this memorial was a place where co-workers, family, and friends of these officers came together to remember and pay their respects to these fallen heroes.
Wilkins’ name joins over 22,000 officers on the memorial, including Chandler officers Chris Farrar and Tyler Britt, who were added in 2022, and four other officers who were added previously.
“This memorial is a reminder to all law enforcement officers that as we put our lives on the line every day for the safety of others, we are supported in the communities we serve,” the spokeswoman said.
Schuhrke and Wagner were liaisons to the Wilkins family and his teammates.
Those who wish to support Chandler officers and the mission of CLEA are invited to reach out to the organization through cpdclea.com.
Wagner is the vice president of the Chandler Law Enforcement Association.
CLEA, which represents over 250 police officers and employees, is dedicated to “continuing the excellent public safety of the community while adhering to the highest standards of professional law enforcement.
“Our mission is to promote the positive role of the police profession through education, communication, support, and diligent representation of members while developing professional relationships with the community and government organizations,” the association said in a release.
“CLEA would like to thank our Chandler community for their continued support of our officers, and we encourage you to take a moment to remember those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” the spokeswoman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.