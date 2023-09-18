CUSD parents hold board’s feet to fire over math

The Chandler Unified School District Governing Board showed signs of beginning to feel pressure from parents who are upset about the change in math curriculum at the district’s Chandler Traditional Academy schools.
The board did not remove a large group of previously adopted curriculum resources that included Saxon Math at its Sept. 13 meeting. That decision came after nine parents admonished CUSD in citizen comments over its decision to switch from Saxon to My Math at CTA schools.
It was the third straight board meeting where parents have spoken out against the change in curriculum.
“Does Chandler realize — as a teacher — when you dumb down curriculum, you have behavioral problems,” Cindy Barnes said. “You’re losing students already. At a time of declining enrollment, why are we taking away our top-notch performing programs?”
After the publisher of Saxon Math notified the district in spring that it intended to discontinue publishing the popular program, CUSD switched to My Math.
However, the BASIS charter schools and others lobbied the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, to keep it going. The company relented and agreed to continue publishing it at least through June 2025.
The publisher has been shifting away from print products toward more digital offerings. John Saxon developed the math program in the 1980s.
There are five Chandler Traditional Academy campuses (Freedom, Goodman, Humphrey, Independence and Liberty) that offer students a more rigorous curriculum. That includes teaching the Spalding Reading Method and an advanced math program.
Parents who have spoken over the course of three meetings are not impressed with My Math, saying their children are often bored because it’s too easy.
They said the district’s plan to teach the children a year ahead of the curriculum isn’t working either. For example, first graders are being taught the second grade My Math course.
Over the course of three meetings, no parent has spoken in favor of the change in math curriculum.
“Many parents have voiced concerns over this new curriculum and requested reinstating Saxon, and instead of looking into the matter, you are doing away with the curriculum once and for all,” Aarthi D’Costa said.
When it came time for the Governing Board to vote to removed curriculum resources no longer in use, only one member seemed willing to proceed: Patti Serrano made the motion to consider it.
That motion did not get a second from any of the other three members present, so it was not considered further. Board member Barb Mozdzen was not at the meeting.
Serrano said she made the motion because state law requires districts to remove items that are no longer being taught.
Besides Saxon Math, those items included materials in literature, biology, agriculture, music, marketing and nursing.
Dr. Jessica Edgar, the district’s executive director of Pre-K through 12 curriculum and instruction, said that because of the law, the board will have to vote on it at some point. She said it will continue to be on the agenda for its consideration.
She said not voting on it changes nothing. Those materials will not be used. Serrano said that making a change this late in the school year was challenging.
The parents who spoke said there are many like them who could not attend the meeting to protest the math change.
They are urging CUSD to return Saxon Math to its CTA schools, or risk losing more students to homeschooling and charter and private schools.
“The CTA program once offered advanced curriculum for students that yearn for that advancement,” Allison Garrard said. “When will CUSD wake up and see that My Math with its equity-driven agenda is holding these kids back from reaching their full potential?
“We may be the thorns in your day, but it’s because we care. We’re your parents paying attention to what our kids are, and aren’t, learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.