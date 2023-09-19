CUSD admits it has $95M in the bank

Even before he was elected to the Governing Board of the Chandler Unified School District last year, Kurt Rohrs has been trying to get an answer to a simple question: How much money does the district have in reserve?
At the Sept. 13 meeting he got his answer: $95 million.
“That is a daunting number, challenging to explain,” said fellow board member Joel Wirth, who was the district’s chief financial officer for 35 years prior to being elected to the board in 2020.
Wirth said the $95 million may seem like a high number, but it may not be high enough to weather the challenges the district faces.
For example, Wirth said the district’s enrollment has declined about 900 students this year, which means it will receive $7 million less in funding from the state.
“But it gets even worse than that,” Wirth read from a prepared statement during board member comments at the end of the meeting.
“We must give a raise to our teachers because there is a teacher shortage, statewide. And if we don’t maintain competitive salaries, we will lose our excellent staff to other districts.
“Therefore, it is estimated that about $4 million will be needed for these additions to salaries. Adding $4 million to the budget cut of $7 million could impact our contingency fund by approximately $11 million.
“That amount would reduce our $95 million contingency fund by about 10% in only one year. It has taken 30 years to build CUSD’s contingency fund.”
Rohrs first asked how much money the district held in reserve when he was a school board candidate addressing the board in last summer.
He continued asking after being sworn in last January.
He tried to force the board to look at its reserves by placing an item on the July agenda. However, that attempt failed when his motion could not get a second.
The district was not forthcoming with a number. Lana Berry, CUSD’s chief financial officer, called it a complicated question.
First, the state does not allow districts to have a contingency, or rainy-day fund per se.
What is allowed, however, is that some of CUSD’s dozens of individual funds can rollover money from one year to the next.
Some funds, however, cannot.
Rohrs had estimated the district had about $150 million in reserve in July. He said that was too much.
Wirth said there were some painful lessons in learning of the need for reserve funds, and that having them has served CUSD well over the decades.
“What I learned the hard way was that when the superintendent needed to hire a teacher, he or she did not ask me,” Wirth said. “Lesson learned. So I slowly started to set aside a portion of the budget for the unexpected.
“There were five recessions that impacted schools. Due to our contingency, CUSD did not have to cut salaries, lay off staff, or add more students to our classrooms,” Wirth continued, adding:
“In some instances, we were even able to provide small salary increases when districts all around us were cutting their budgets and their staffs.”
Wirth pointed out that the district has entered a period of declining enrollments and can expect to receive less funding from the state in the years ahead. He said they knew this day was coming and that is the reason they built up the reserves over 30 years.
“Thank goodness for past decision makers’ forward thinking in building a healthy (but not excessive) contingency. I am proud of their record.”
Rohrs spoke after Wirth finished his comments and was quickly rebuked by Board President Jason Olive.
“Point of information, and I don’t disagree with anything you’ve said,” Rohrs said. “That $95 million, how is that calculated and where is it held? That’s the question I’ve been asking.”
Pointing to Berry, Olive interrupted and told Rohrs: “Well, maybe if you would have a meeting with the lady over there, you’d figure it out. Go talk to her, go to her office. She’ll tell you all about it.”
“I’ve been asking that question for quite some time,” Rohrs replied.
Rohrs has proposed a policy that would limit the district’s reserve funds to 25% of its annual operating costs, which would be about $91.5 million, based on the $365.8 million budget for previous fiscal year.
CUSD’s enrollment is declining for a number of reasons.
First, the City of Chandler is at 93% of buildout and most of the remaining land to be developed is being reserved for businesses to create jobs. There is very little land for large housing projects.
Second, the city’s high cost of living is driving younger families out. Real estate professionals say the city’s homes have a mean value that is about $100,000 higher than neighboring cities.
As a result, city residents’ average age is increasing and the birth rate is falling.
There is also increased competition from charter and private schools and more parents choosing to home school their children.
Wirth said no one should be surprised by this.
“On an informal basis, [former Superintendent Dr. Camille] Castle and I, working with our Citizens’ Budget Committee and great school boards started to build substantial contingencies,” Wirth said.
“The purpose was to prepare for future decline, which was inevitable.”
