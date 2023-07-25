Coolest place in Chandler pretty popular now

Valin Verma recently sent a photo of himself at work to a friend, wearing a bright yellow jacket and standing on a sheet of ice.
Verma works at the coolest place in the city, Ice Den Chandler 7225 W. Harrison St.
He thought his buddy could use the cool vibes while he was working construction outdoors during a record-setting heat wave. That’s what friends are for, right?
His buddy did respond.
“He flipped me off,” said Verma, a guest services representative at the Chandler venue.
Ice Den offers a number of activities, from hockey leagues to speed and figure skating to open skating – when anyone can come out and skate one of its two rinks.
The West Chandler business has been a draw for many residents who want to escape the heat as the Valley keeps setting new records for most consecutive days above 110 degrees.
And there is no end in sight. Forecasters say the first day the mercury won’t reach 110 is July 29. If they’re right, that will make the new record 29 straight days.
“Something to do, that’s not blazing hot,” said Natalie Simmonds of Queen Creek when asked why her family headed to Ice Den for its open skate on July 17. Her family had a guest from Florida and wanted to show her a cool time.
“I still prefer the Florida humidity,” said Victoria, the guest. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, but it’s a dry heat, so it’s not as bad.’ I’m like, ‘Nope.’”
Verma said he has noticed a lot more people attending open skates this year, probably because of the heat wave.
“Last year they had to cut out all the weekday [open] skates because there just weren’t enough people,” Verma said. “We don’t have to do that this year because there’s a lot more people, 60-to-70 signing up for public skates.”
Simmonds said two of her children, Lucas and Emma, signed up for lessons that they normally take in Gilbert. They decided they wanted to check out Chandler’s facility for the family outing.
Verma said the family made the right choice.
“There’s so much stuff to do here. It’s like, endless,” Verma said. “Not the biggest, but definitely the nicest.”
Marcy Fileccia, president of the Ice Dens in both Scottsdale and Chandler, said she keeps a space heater in her Scottsdale office.
“My colleagues and I will get strange looks when we leave our campus to go somewhere because we’re wearing like weird layers that people would not normally be wearing July 10 in Scottsdale,” she explained.
The air temperature in the rinks is a chill 56 degrees.
When people come in from the blazing parking lot, Fileccia said, “You can hear them audibly exhale.”
Escaping the heat for a few hours on the ice is bringing in many people – along with the growing popularity of hockey.
“Heat may be a driving factor, but hockey and skating is taking more of an upward direction here,” Verma said. “Especially with a West Coast team winning the Stanley Cup last year (Vegas Golden Knights).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.