Code enforcement no easy task in Chandler

Trying to enforce city codes in a property rights state like Arizona is not always easy, officials told the Chandler City Council during a work session on Aug. 17.
“The fact that my staff can just say ‘792,’ and I know exactly what property they’re talking about, that says there’s a problem,” said Leah Powell, the city’s neighborhood resources director.
The property in question is at 792 N. Alma School, and it’s one of two examples brought up during the meeting of long-term problem properties. The other is near Harrison and Ivanhoe.
“The other one that I know that we’ve talked about on Harrison, we’re in the similar situation where they have flat out said, ‘We’re not going to do this, we don’t agree with it, it’s my property, I’m not going to do it.’ That’s when our hands are really tied by whatever the courts decide,” Powell said.
“We share your frustration, because none of us want to see a majority of our time spent on a few properties that are just frustrating everybody.”
For a large chunk of the city, code enforcement is not a big issue because properties are located in homeowner associations, which do their own policing and enforcing. That would be most of South Chandler.
However, for traditional neighborhoods in the northern half of the city, code enforcement is the only mechanism available to protect home values and ensure people are living in well maintained and safe neighborhoods.
Some of those residents feel like the city could do better.
“I cannot tolerate another type of program they are bringing in,” said Mary Yannon, a neighborhood activist. “I’m sorry, I think it’s just more wasted money and they’re not hitting the real rock problem: People don’t take pride in their properties.”
One of the interesting facts Yannon said she heard during the presentation by the city’s top code enforcer is that many properties in the northern half of the city are rentals.
“Renters just don’t care about their properties,” Yannon said.
In 2006, Arizona voters approved an amendment to the state constitution called the Private Property Rights Protection Act.
Part of that law forces government bodies to compensate property owners if any regulations they pass lower the value of the property. That has led to a chilling effect: few land use laws have been passed since the law was enacted.
Arizona was already a property rights state before that law. Still, cities and towns have the right to issue regulations for how residents maintain their properties.
In Chandler, house numbers must be visible; the property must be well maintained with no overgrown vegetation; vehicles must be parked on an approved surface; and no storage is allowed in front of a home.
The city says these are the top problems cited by code enforcers:
• Overgrown vegetation/tall grass
• Inoperable vehicles
• Alley maintenance
• Parking on unimproved surfaces
• Litter, trash and debris
• Outside storage
• Unsecured or polluted stagnant pools
• Obstruction of right of way (sidewalks and alleys)
• Deteriorated landscaping
• Excessive accumulation of dry/dead palm fronds
Guy Jaques, Chandler’s neighborhood preservation senior manager, said there are some areas where his department is
