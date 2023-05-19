City to again study airport runway extension

The City of Chandler has tried to lengthen a runway at its airport before and the attempt failed in the face of fierce community opposition.
Included in the proposed budget for next year is nearly $800,000 for two studies looking to extend Chandler Municipal Airport’s Runway 4R-22L to 5,550 feet from its current 4,870 feet.
That is the runway furthest from the tower and terminal, south and east of the smaller runway.
Airport Manager Ryan Reeves hopes this attempt will succeed because one study will assess community impact at a cost of $350,000. The other study will examine the environmental impact and cost $427,000.
“That’s an opportunity, not only to show the community how this is good for us and them as community members,” he said. “This improves their city, but it’s going to allow multiple touch points for them to not only sit and see what the impact will be, but to provide comment.
“So, it is all about public engagement, which in the past, we did not have that level of public engagement.”
Reeves said a longer runway will allow larger private and corporate jets to utilize the airport. He has said in the past that many neighbors worry a longer runway would be setting the airport on a path to large passenger flights.
Those types of flights usually require runways at least 6,000 feet, and for the larger planes, 8,000 feet.
The only time Chandler voters have rejected a bond request is when it asks for money to extend a runway. They first rejected the idea in a 2000 bond election, then did so again in 2007.
A city ordinance requires any runway lengthening must be approved in a bond election. It would take a vote of the City Council to remove that requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.