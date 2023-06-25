City OKs record budget amid future challenges

The best of times for the City of Chandler in terms of its swelling General Fund may be coming to an end soon, forcing officials to have to make some difficult decisions, maybe as soon as next year because federal pandemic money is drying up and the Intel expansion is drawing to an end.
That possibility emerged as City Council approved a record-high $1.65 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 at its June 15 meeting. About half of that total, $800 million, will cover maintenance of public facilities and city operations while the remaining $856 million will be going toward some of the capital improvements residents approved in bond elections.
The spending plan for 2023-24 is a whopping 22.5% higher than the current budget partly because the city has seen a large increase in tax dollars coming in because of the ongoing construction at Intel’s Ocotillo campus.
The city also has been spending millions of dollars that the state and federal governments handed out to help municipalities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the end for both those sources of income is in sight, according to Dawn Lang, the city’s chief financial officer and deputy city manager, who said Council has made it a priority to turn some of these extra one-time dollars into ways it can find savings for ongoing future needs.
The two prime examples should help the city weather the day those extra funds are not available.
First, the city plans to make a $73 million payment toward its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt on July 1. That should pay off the city’s unfunded liability.
Lang said it’s impossible to know exactly how much the city will have to pay annually after the debt is gone because it is based on market performance.
If the market has a great year, the city may owe nothing. If the market tanks for a year, then the city may need to pay millions to keep it current.
She said going forward, the city will plan on about a $2 million payment. Before last year, the city was making annual payments of $10 million. So that’s about $8 million to $10 million in savings.
Chandler is among many municipalities that have been paying down its debt to cover police and fire pensions – a sharp contrast to the City of Phoenix, which owes about $4.5 billion.
Lang said the money Chandler will save on pension debt will be used to pay for the annual increase in salaries and benefits for city workers. She said about 75% of the city budget comprises wages and benefits.
The budget approved this month added 28 new positions, bringing the city’s total number of positions to 1,799.
The other example of how the city is realizing long-term savings is its conversion of all street lights to LED.
Lang anticipates that once that conversion is complete, the city will realize about $600,000 a year in savings on utility bills.
That money will be used to pay the salaries and benefits of the 10 new police officers that have been hired recently.
The city was able to hire those officers because of the grants it received from the state and federal governments to deal with the pandemic.
The LED conversion’s cost was covered by both state grants and the city’s General Fund.
Still, there is not enough savings to cover everything the city is doing today when the good times end and not as much money is flowing in.
All of the grants related to the pandemic need to either be spent, or the plans to spend them approved, by the end of 2024.
Intel initially expected its expansion would wrap up at the end of this year, but has since said its final phase of construction won’t wrap up until the end of 2025.
The city has spent about $51.3 million of its COVID money and has $46.7 million left in the bank. However, most of those funds have already been earmarked for projects and hasn’t yet been paid out.
For example, $5.2 million is set aside for the LED conversion.
Chandler received just over $80 million in different grants related to the pandemic. In addition, spending some of that money on staffing needs freed up another $17.8 million.
Most of the hard decisions Council may have to make as soon as next year will be in housing.
For example, there’s only money for two navigators in the city’s budget, but because of the COVID funds, the city was able to expand that to eight for the past couple of years. Navigators work with unsheltered people to help them find basic necessities.
Some of the work by navigators may be as simple as getting them an ID or actually helping them find a home if they qualify.
Federal funds also helped pay for the city’s emergency housing program, enabling children or vulnerable seniors to stay in a hotel for a short time while they try to work out longer-term housing.
When the federal money runs out, the city will likely have to pay for those programs itself if Council decides it wants to continue them.
“We would tackle that conversation when we go to prepare for the 2024-25 budget, depending on what’s happening with homelessness,” Lang said. “Which of those programs need to continue, and at what level. That has totally not been determined.”
Lang said the COVID money also helped the city pay for some things that it was going to have to spend money on anyway, with the prime example being technology.
A great chunk of the early COVID funds that came into the city went to upgrading its technology to allow for employees to work from home and for residents to communicate with the city online.
“We always knew that we wanted to become more mobile, more nimble as a workforce,” Lang said.
“But it was going to be a big expense to get there. [Those grant dollars] really helped speed up that process, and put in security layers that we’ve never had before.”
If Chandler had not received those dollars, then the city would have needed to find another way to pay for those upgrades, Lang said.
Even when the federal funds run out, Lang said previous expansions have shown that there will still be an increase in tax revenue after all the construction workers move on to the next project.
After all, Intel will be hiring workers to fill those new buildings and they will be spending money in the community. She said based on previous expansions, the city retains about half of the increase it saw during construction.
Nevertheless, as those construction workers move on and the COVID funding expires, City Council will have leaner budgets to work with.
Council will then have to decide which programs to keep, or cut, or scale back, or which taxes need to be raised to pay for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.