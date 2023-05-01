Chandler ponders major code changes

A company that tests semiconductor chips for Intel wanted to build a new facility in West Chandler but their proposal did not fit with city codes.
Company officials could get an override, if they wanted, but it would delay their plans about six months.
There’s a global shortage of semiconductor chips and speed is essential, so the company revised its plans to fit the city code rather than wait on the speed of government.
Game Show Battle Rooms was eager to open its new concept in West Chandler, but wanted to sell beer and wine.
That raised another problem with the city’s codes and would delay opening for four months while the owners and city sorted it out.
Chandler staff told City Council April 24 that the city codes are getting in the way of business being done quickly.
Staffers asked Council to review the codes and possibly empower staff to override them instead of forcing applicants to go through the time-consuming process of getting approvals from the Planning & Zoning Commission and the council itself.
“Our goal with everything you’re going to see tonight is to maintain the high standards for which Chandler is known while responding to practical challenges we see in the way development happens today, providing a welcoming atmosphere, particularly for small business who want to bring creative concepts to our community,” City Manager Josh Wright said during the study session.
City staff proposed dozens of possible changes in the first step toward streamlining the city’s zoning ordinances.
Wright pointed out the length of the process and sought some direction on where Council wants to go – and where it doesn’t.
Staffers did not get through the entire presentation, making it a little more than halfway through.
Most of the changes involve allowing city development staff to have the power to bypass the city’s zoning laws when it makes sense.
Noting that would speed up the process considerably, staffers told the council it was essential to getting development done in the older parts of the city that have few vacant lands or where there are properties in need of redevelopment.
“With an eye on infill redevelopment, we’re 95ish% built out, we have to think about how we’re conducting business with an eye towards that reality,” said Micah Miranda, the city’s economic development director.
“What we’ve done in the past isn’t going to work and what we have before you for consideration and thought are some of those practical solutions.”
Here are some of the areas discussed:
• Allow staff to change setback requirements in the northern half of the city. Currently, businesses must be set back 50 feet from a major street and 30 feet from a smaller one and need 50-by-250 feet of landscaping at intersections.
• Allow staff to approve more drive-thru businesses in shopping centers. Currently there can only be one per major street. Since COVID, more businesses want to offer drive-thru service.
• Modify the requirements for drive-thrus. Queue lanes need to be at least 150 feet from the start to the pick-up window, and at least six cars can fit between the order box and the window.
Businesses can cut that requirement in half by adding a second lane. However, the city is worried some businesses are closing their second lane because of staffing issues.
Businesses also want to create a second lane for online pickups, making it easier for Uber Eats and Grubhub drivers to pick up their products. They suggest having at least one lane that is 150 feet long, and allow the second to be shorter.
• Allow new city buildings to be as tall as 55 feet without getting a mid-rise overlay exemption. Currently, they can be no taller than 45 feet without the exemption.
• Alter the rules on screening mechanical equipment on the top of buildings. Currently, all four sides must be screened from public view. The suggestion is to enforce screening only on the sides visible from city streets.
• Allow larger “blade” signs. Those are signs like The Uncommon downtown, which is attached to the side of a building and extends out.
Currently, signs can be no more than 4 feet long downtown and 2 feet elsewhere. The Uncommon got an exemption to extend its sign 10 feet.
• Change parking requirements for the different types of medical buildings. Currently, all types must have one space for every 150 square feet.
• Revise use permits to include modern businesses currently not covered in zoning laws, such as breweries, cloud kitchens and adult day care centers. A cloud kitchen can be used by multiple online restaurants that share the space to prepare food for delivery.
• Put any business code violations on pause if the owner is trying to resolve it by getting the appropriate permit. Businesses usually have 30 days to resolve an issue and that may not be enough time to get the permit.
• Allow businesses that sell alcohol, play recorded music and are within 600 feet of residential properties to have an outdoor speaker.
Businesses could still be cited for nuisance and face consequences if they abuse that. Currently, they need an entertainment use permit.
• Allow businesses with a state liquor license to sell beer and wine to operate without a use permit.
• Allow a large number of single-family homes downtown area to rebuild as single-family. Those properties are now zoned multifamily, so they can’t be rebuilt unless they have three or more household dwellings.
• Allow residents to use alleys to park on their property and allow pedestrians to have access to alleys. The code currently requires primary parking be on a street.
• Prevent residents from paving over their front yard for more parking space. Nothing in the code currently prevents that. The city would establish a maximum percentage of hardscaping.
It would also eliminate the requirement that all parking be connected. For example, if someone had some concrete in the back yard for an RV or boat, it currently must be connected to the street. Staff is suggesting getting rid of that requirement.
• Allow accessory dwelling units to have a kitchen. These could be a mother-in-law building in the back yard. Currently, all they can have is a microwave oven, no stove or oven.
• Look at regulations for home-based businesses. Currently, no employees or clients are allowed to visit the business. The city is considering allowing piano teachers and others to have a small number of clients come to their homes.
• Reduce the setbacks required for a swimming pool. Current code requires pools to be at least 5 feet from the property line. Staff suggested it be reduced to 3 feet.
Those were the items Council was able to discuss in the two-hour session. There are about a dozen more that it did not get to and plans to address at a future meeting.
Council did not embrace all the proposed changes. To empower the city staff, means that power is coming from somewhere else – notably the Planning & Zoning Commission and council.
“My biggest issue on this whole thing is, are we losing our ability to negotiate with a developer?” Vice Mayor Matt Orlando said. “Are we losing our leverage?”
“I think we’re trying to weave a path to retain that ability, but at the same time by right, just speed up the whole process of development across the city,” Mayor Kevin Hartke responded.
