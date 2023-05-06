Chandler PD ramping up mental health unit

The Chandler Police Department is diverting more calls for service to teams trained to deal with mental health events.
The department logged over 2,300 mental health-related calls in 2022, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Emma Huenneke.
Chief Sean Duggan said the department hopes to divert between 800-1,000 calls over the next year to Solari Crisis Response Network. Those calls would involve non-violent situations where a police officer is not needed.
For mental health issues where an officer is needed, the department is beefing up a five-person team trained to handle both. So far, the Behavioral Health Unit has a sergeant in charge. The department is in the process of hiring four officers.
“The diversion program will lower the amount of mental health-related calls for service assigned to officers; however, the Behavioral Health Unit will be tasked with responding to calls for service that are not able to be diverted due to the nature of the call for service,” Huenneke said.
“These types of calls include reports of situations involving persons who displayed symptoms of severe mental illness, in crisis, and/or a danger to themselves or others due to the unpredictable nature of those involved.”
Calls can only be diverted to Solari if they meet the following criteria: They do not involve a criminal incident; the person in crisis is not acting violently and has no weapons and does not need medical attention.
Duggan told the council his department has been diverting some calls to Solari since August 2021 and has been slowly ramping up the number of referrals.
“Those are calls that in the past officers would respond to this case,” he said. “Now we’ve had 300 instances where we’ve been able to defer that call to Solari instead of dispatching an officer.”
Council approved in this year’s budget funding a Solari crisis counselor to be embedded with his communications staff to help determine which calls can be diverted.
“The whole intention behind that is to have that person come in and look at our policies and procedures, identify other calls that can be diverted to Solari, and provide training, basically, to our dispatchers, and our officers, and while they’re on scene, then actually act as decision makers on other calls that can be actually transferred over,” Duggan said.
Council approved a service agreement with Solari in December and the department hired someone to work on calls with Solari 20 hours a week starting March 21.
Duggan said he will ask Council to renew that contract in the next budget so the department can have a full year of data to fairly judge the program.
“We conservatively estimate that we can divert at least 800 calls, we’re predicting, and likely more over the course of the year,” Duggan said. “So if we’re able to do that instead of sending officers to a scene, that’s a great win.”
Duggan said even though the council approved the program in the current budget, it took time to implement it.
“Because it’s a process,” Duggan said to a question by Vice Mayor Matt Orlando. “We needed to have a service agreement, they had to hire someone, they had to identify another person to bring on board, they had to go through our background process. So things … don’t happen overnight, unfortunately.”
The department also has been slow to get the Behavioral Health Unit up and running for similar reasons.
Police departments across the country are struggling to hire officers. Chandler is offering cash incentives for officers willing to work here.
Once those positions are filled, Duiggan’s team expects the two different mental health options to work together to divert a large number of calls they are currently dealing with. Those won’t be their only duties.
“The Behavioral Health Unit will assist the department on prevention efforts through education, follow-up to ensure resources are made available, and continual training for members in the police department on best practices,” Huenneke said.
