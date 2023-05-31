Chandler officials salute three lifesavers

The City of Chandler recognized three members of the community who played a role in helping save a life in March.
The city’s Fire Department presented Certificates of Life Saved at the City Council’s May 22 study session.
On March 28 Jeff Evans was running on a treadmill when he collapsed and became unconscious.
Santan Junior High Principal Mary Ann Rezzonico “noticed that Mr. Evans was lying on the ground, unconscious, and checked for a pulse,” said Chandler Fire spokesman Carlos Vargas. “Unable to find a pulse, she immediately called 9-1-1 and started CPR.
“Moments later, Officer Megan Fritz arrived on scene with an AED (automated external defibrillator). She hooked up the AED to Mr. Evans’ chest and delivered a shock. She then took over CPR and continued until paramedics arrived on the scene.
“Because of the actions of Principal Mary Ann Rezzonico and Officer Megan Fritz, Mr. Evans is alive and well today.”
Evans attended the council meeting and presented the certificates to Rezzonico and Fritz.
After the presentations of the Life Saved awards, Evans presented a gift to both women and thanked them for saving his life.
The third certificate went to Marine Staff Sergeant Obryan Benally for rescuing a neighbor during an apartment fire.
“On March 25, Sgt. Benally noticed smoke coming from the bottom of his neighbor’s apartment door,” Vargas said. “Sgt. Benally opened the door to find thick, black smoke coming from the ceiling down to the floor.
“Disregarding his own safety, Sgt. Benally made the decision to enter the apartment and search for any potential fire victims.
“During the search, Sgt. Benally found one victim lying on the floor who was clearly unconscious and unable to have escaped due to the heavy smoke. Sgt. Benally grabbed the victim, pulled her out of the apartment and put her in a safe spot until Fire Department units could arrive.
“Because of his courageous actions, a life was saved that night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.