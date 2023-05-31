Chandler monitoring group homes for fraud

The investigation into fraud in Arizona group homes has so far not had a big impact in Chandler, but city officials are monitoring the situation in case victims need help.
State officials announced May 16 they had launched a probe into some illegitimate group homes charging the state for treatments.
Leah Powell, Chandler’s neighborhoods resources director, said the city has identified six, possibly seven, illegitimate group homes that were operating in Chandler.
So far, it has identified one victim.
“My understanding is the reason that people are being displaced is because the payments to those homes are being cut off,” Powell told the City Council at the Feb. 22 study session. “And those home owners or companies are immediately displacing people to the street.”
The state alleges that some group homes were sending vans to reservations, specifically in the Four Corners area, and loading Native Americans for a trip to group homes around the state.
Then, they would use that person’s identification to bill Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) for their treatment. The state claims no treatment was given.
State officials have indicted 45 individuals and recovered $75 million. They allege the fraud cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
Gov. Katie Hobbs and state Attorney General Kris Mayes said the probe, which began in 2019, had produced the indictments involving mostly sober living homes.
Powell said Chandler officials looked at the state’s list of bad actors to see if any had operations in Chandler. They confirmed about a half dozen did.
Then, they checked to see if those homes were registered as required with the city. She said none were.
Powell said the priority for city officials now is caring for the individuals who had been living in those homes.
The worry is that the operators no longer are getting money and will force those people out, increasing the homeless population in Chandler.
“Based on the research that we have done, we found that there are layers upon layers of LLCs that are involved in the ownership of the homes,” Powell said. “And that’s part of the reason why it’s been difficult to identify some of the homes and there may be more than a half a dozen.”
Powell said the city is limited in what it can do.
Officials have no authority to enter a private residence unless a law has been broken. So for now, the best they can do is to monitor those homes, which the city’s navigators are doing.
The Navigator program comprises city representatives who engage with unsheltered people and try to assist them in getting identification, treatment and, if possible, put them on a path toward housing.
Through federal pandemic relief funding, the city was able to increase the number of navigators to eight. Chandler officials have not figured out what will happen when those federal dollars are gone.
“The catalyst for [the investigation] was missing individuals from Native American populations from different reservations,” Powell said. “The stories are that there were vans that picked up people in Farmington, and Gallop, up near Window Rock [and] brought them into Phoenix, put them into what were deemed as sober living homes, and started billing for treatments. Some of the people have been missing literally from their families.”
Powell said the one victim they have identified in Chandler so far opted to actually receive treatment. She said that the Navajo Nation has offered to pay for the transportation of any victim who wishes to return.
“Everyone that’s involved in this situation seems to have been enrolled in the American Indian Health Plan, which is billed to AHCCCS and it is a fee-based plan, rather than a managed plan, which was part of what allowed the fraudulent activity to occur,” Powell said.
Powell said there are 276 group homes registered with the city and none to date are involved in the fraud.
Councilwoman Christine Ellis stressed that not all group homes are the same.
“The assisted living homes are totally different than the sober living homes,” Ellis said. “Those assisted living home, which I own 19 of them, are licensed by the state of Arizona and the Department of Health Services.”
Councilwoman Jane Poston had requested the presentation.
“This didn’t just happen last week and it’s done by this week,” Poston said. “This will probably be going on for a while.”
