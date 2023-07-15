Chandler man sentenced in brutal Gilbert killing

For 22 years Conrad Bernal had lived in the same White Fence Farms neighborhood in Gilbert as his brother Frank Bernal.
Conrad said Frank, who was 15 years older, was his hero growing up and had attended all his high school games and served as best man at his wedding. He would often see Frank take his daily walk down Warner Road to Sonora Town and down the canal.
“I miss that and I’m never going to get that back because my brother’s gone for no real good reason other than somebody had a bad night,” Conrad said. “I love the White Fence neighborhood but that neighborhood will never be the same without Frank.”
Conrad spoke at the June 23 sentencing of Jacob Samia, who was found guilty by a jury in May of first-degree murder in the fatal beating and strangulation of Frank, a 73-year-old decorated Vietnam War veteran, in his own home over two years ago.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Barbara LaBianca handed Samia, 35, a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 25 years. She also sentenced Samia to 21 years for second-degree burglary, 21 years for kidnapping and three years for third-degree burglary to be served concurrently.
Samia, who has been in jail since his October 2020 arrest, was credited 972 days for time served. The state and the extended Bernal Family wanted a natural life sentence with no possibility of release.
During his two-day testimony in April, Samia said he was with a group of friends bar-hopping on Mill Avenue in Tempe and then going to a house party in Gilbert.
Samia told the court he was a regular heavy drinker and would start hitting the bottle after he got off work.
“It was drinking to get drunk,” he said.
Samia said he could not recall how many bars the group went to but that it was “fewer than 10 but more than four.”
He said they were ready to call it a night when one of his friends mentioned that there was a house party and invited everyone to go.
During the house party, someone suggested taking a 15-minute walk to Cogburn’s, a bar in Gilbert.
“I was incredibly drunk,” Samia said in court. “I was having fun. I was socializing with people I normally don’t socialize with. I hadn’t been out in like three to four months because of COVID.”
When the group got to Cogburn’s, they couldn’t order any alcohol because it was closing time.
“I was definitely frustrated,” Samia said. “I was not ready for the night to be over.”
He said he was frustrated by the abrupt end of the evening, not being able to get into the side entrance of Cogburn’s and because he felt he was spurned by a woman at the house party. He said he also was exhausted as he had been out since 4 or 5 p.m. drinking.
He said he needed to relieve his emotional stress and also needed cigarettes.
Security footage showed Samia whaling at the glass entry door of Kure CBD and Vape before smashing a hole in the door, cutting his right fist.
“I was immediately no longer angry, no longer frustrated,” he testified. “I was embarrassed. I was ashamed that I let my negative emotions come out that way.”
He decided to return to the house party and crash there.
Samia said he thought he knew the way back to the house and headed east toward 131st street and ended up instead at Frank’s home, about a half mile away from the smoke shop. It was after 1:30 a.m.
During the trial the prosecution pointed out that the party was at a two-story stucco home in a cul-de-sac, north of Cogburn’s. Frank’s house was single story, wood and brick with a huge yard.
“I see a car and I think I recognize the car from the house party,” he said. “I got into the car to try and grab a car remote to open the garage door.”
Failing to find the clicker, Samia banged on the home’s back door but there was no response.
“So I kicked door trying to get the attention of whoever is in there,” Samia said. “I’m just shouting trying to get someone’s attention in there.”
Samia said the house was pitch black so he called out, “Hey guys, anyone here? Anybody back yet?”
“While I’m doing that, this figure comes rushing out of the darkness at me and starts hitting me,” Samia said. “He starts hitting me, wrestling me, pushing me and so I respond in kind.”
There were no words exchanged between the two, according to Samia.
He said as the two continued to struggle, he realized he was holding onto Frank’s neck.
“I’m applying force to his neck and eventually the weight slacks off enough that I’m able to push the weight off me and get off from underneath him,” Samia recounted.
He said he didn’t know how computer cords got wrapped around Frank’s right arm, upper torso and neck.
Samia denied in court that he held Frank down while hitting him, although the prosecution said the blood splatter proved otherwise.
Samia said his first indication that he was at the wrong house was “when someone came barreling at me out of the dark.”
Andy Bernal, however, countered Samia’s assertion. He said it was impossible that his brother could have done that due to his leg injury in Vietnam from being shot with an AK-47.
He said Frank came home with partial use of his left leg and walked with a gait
“Despite the fact he suffered injury in Vietnam he managed to live a long and productive life,” Andy said.
He said Frank could play golf and get on his tractor and mow the yard but anything involving cardio, he didn’t have the energy especially being almost 74.
At 6 feet, 3 inches tall, Samia, who played defensive varsity football at Chandler High School, estimated he weighed 250 pounds at the time. Frank at death was 6 feet tall and weighed 237 pounds.
The defense attorney said that despite Frank’s age and some frailties, in a frightening situation he would have likely done things he otherwise would not normally.
Samia said he ran after freeing himself and estimated he was in Frank’s house less than five minutes. The prosecutor noted that Samia’s blood also was found in a back room and in a medicine cabinet.
Samia said as he injured himself while running from Frank’s house. He stumbled into a concrete irrigation ditch, cutting his knee to where it bled through his jeans and soaked his sock.
Samia admitted he lied to police more than once when asked how he got his injuries. He said he couldn’t remember anything after the party.
Police found Frank clinging to life after following a blood trail from the smoke shop to his house. A friend from Samia’s group called police at 2:28 a.m. to report the break-in.
At sentencing, prosecutor Jon Eliason noted the impact of Frank’s death on his large family, who packed the courtroom. Frank was one of 10 children and came from a farming family with deep roots in Gilbert.
He said that Frank was killed in a “vicious, brutal manner” and felt pain as he laid on the floor, as he was being carried out on a stretcher and when a tube was forced down his throat.
“He felt everything,” said Eliason, who disputed the defense’s list of mitigating factors, including a lack of criminal intent, lack of a criminal history and remorse.
“We have yet to see remorse,” Eliason said.
Defense attorney Adam Feldman said the sentencing should not based on the evaluation of the life that was lost.
Defense attorney Armando Nava noted that Samia has taken anger management classes in custody.
“All we are asking for is a possibility of redemption,” he said. “What is justice without mercy?”
Those who knew Samia said his actions that night were totally out of character.
Kristine Smith called her former son-in-law “kind, caring and gentle.”
“Jake, despite the challenges of Oct. 11, has helped other inmates adapt to life in jail,” she said. “He did apologize to Mr. Bernal’s family in court. This is the Jake we all know and love.”
“To me he’ll always be Jacob, my boy who I love and will always love,” said mother Natasha Griffith. “He’s a sweet, introverted person. He’s not a harden criminal.”
Kiana Samia told the court, “Don’t think he is not remorseful of what happened.”
And the defendant himself said: “I am terribly sorry for my actions that night. Because of me the community lost a beloved brother, cousin, uncle, friend and a pillar of the community.”
Griffith declined to comment on the judge’s sentence but Andy had plenty to say.
“The issue that I have with the sentencing is he may get out when he is 60,” he said. “My brother was almost 74 when he died.
“So this guy should not get out of jail until at least the same age as my brother. But that’s out of our hands and that is what we have to live with.”
