Chandler improving communications to crime victims

Victims of crime in Chandler will be better informed on their cases in the future, Police Chief Sean Duggan told the Chandler City Council at its Aug. 14 study session.
Council approved spending $126,884 to purchase the SPIDR-Tech victim notification software from Versaterm Public Safety, Inc. That cost will be fully reimbursed by Arizona within 60 days.
“This is a significant level of service that we will be able to drive on top of what we already do,” Duggan said. “By automating this, it is certainly beneficial for the victims of crime.”
Victims will be automatically updated via text or email when there is a significant change, such as an arrest made or a court date scheduled.
Duggan said they plan to start by identifying a dozen call types and then add to that over time. He said the software has the potential to be very robust.
In addition to keeping victims informed, the software can also generate surveys so the Chandler Police Department can see what they’re doing well, and what areas they can improve upon, Duggan said.
Duggan said the system has been used for years in Tucson and is getting positive reviews. The Legislature approved spending $3.8 million last year to roll out the system to other cities and towns.
In other Council news:
The city is entering into an agreement with Arizona State University as part of its Project Cities Program.
In the program, the city identifies problems they are looking for answers. Then ASU has students tackle that problem. Students are chosen based on the work needed.
The Project Cities program is part of ASU’s Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation.
John Sefton, city community services director, said he is familiar with the program from his tenure in Peoria and gave it positive reviews.
“We have a great example in the Skunk Creek project,” Sefton said. “Peoria had engineering students, because it’s a part of the flood control district.
“We had landscape architecture students, we had Parks and Recreation students working together to come up with some concepts about what that area could be.”
The students get class credit for their work and might be paid by the city, depending on the work they are doing. The city would pay for it out of its operations budget.
Sefton said the first project they will execute for Chandler involves helping to figure out how residents are actually using city parks.
Council also approved an amendment to its lease agreement with the Chandler Compadres Boys & Girls Club.
The city owns the building, which it bought from Seton Catholic High School in 1995. The amendment extends the lease for another 10 years, with an option for an additional 10 years.
The current lease expires in 2029. The amendment would restart the clock this year, so the first 10-year agreement would expire in 2033.
It gives the city access to the premises, including the gym and athletic fields, when not in use by the club. And it requires the Boys & Girls Club to meet specific measures in marketing, participation, and providing food.
The amendment clears the way for the city to spend $1.3 million to improve security and add performance space at the Boys & Girls Club. That work is scheduled to begin this fiscal year.
Part of the work would be to create a double entry system that would limit who could get inside the club.
“We don’t want to be a news story,” said Marica Mintz, the chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley. “And we don’t want to have a situation where a child or any of our staff are in a safety situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.