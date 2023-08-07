Chandler eyes water rate increases for 2024

Chandler water customers will likely be paying more for their utilities starting Jan. 1.
City Council began the process to raise utility rates during a July 20 work session. Officials said even though they will be raising rates – in some cases as much as 7% – Chandler will still have one of the lowest rates in the Valley.
They also said the city is in a better spot than many of its peers, which are in the process of building new infrastructure to handle their huge growth.
“We’re in a really good spot in our lifecycle,” Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Dawn Lang said.
That doesn’t mean there are not big challenges for the city.
While Gilbert and Queen Creek are having to build out their infrastructure at a time when construction costs are very high, Chandler has a different problem.
Most of its infrastructure was built between the 1980s and early 2000s. The lifespan on hundreds of miles of underground pipes is ticking and at some point, they will need to be replaced.
“Fifty to 80 [years] is kind of the general rule of thumb,” said Matt Dunbar, the city’s assistant director of budget and policy.
Chandler operates its utilities as an independent business.
Each has an enterprise fund and the fees the city collects for water, wastewater and solid waste are supposed to cover expenses.
City officials say they know they are going to have to replace all those lines of pipe in the coming years, so they want to start now building up the money to pay for that.
The city is considering an overall rate increase of 7% for water and solid waste, and 8% for wastewater. Those increases are broken down by types of use based on the city’s 2021 cost of service survey.
The July 2022 survey looked at every sector of water customers to determine if each was paying its fair share of water costs.
The survey determined that businesses were actually not paying enough for wastewater service and residential customers were paying too much.
So the city put into place a plan to fix that over a few years. Originally, the plan was to get that imbalance to within 75% this year.
But Council directed staff to use the rate hike to even out what businesses versus residences are paying ensuring that residential customers are no longer subsidizing businesses.
“These are kind of standalone businesses, if you will, that have to get all of their revenue from the rates that they charge and the fees that we assess the customers,” City Manager Joshua Wright said, adding:
“That is how we pay for everything from water treatment to transferring solid waste out to the landfill, to making sure that all the water goes down the drain and gets treated properly and recycled properly here in Chandler.”
Based on the 2022 Tempe Cost of Service report, even with the new increases, Chandler would still have the lowest utility rates compared to Peoria, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa.
A Chandler family that uses 10,000 gallons would be charged $77 a year. Mesa charges the most at $139 annually. Peoria has the second lowest rates at $90 annualy – $13 more than Chandler is proposing.
Chandler built fewer than 50 miles of water pipes in the 1960s, and less than 100 in the 1970s.
However, that all changed as the city began its rapid growth period in the 1980s.
It built more than 300 miles for each of the next three decades, including more than 350 in the 2000s.
That number dropped considerably in the 2010s, falling to less than 50.
“With water, we are very proactive,” Dunbar said. “Meaning, that we go in before we know there’s an issue.”
Because the wastewater pipes are bigger and not sealed like the water pipes, Dunbar said the city can be more reactive.
Crews use cameras and if need be, can send people inside the pipes to inspect them and look for problems.
Chandler has more than 1,200 miles of water pipes and nearly 950 miles of wastewater pipes buried across the city.
Lang said the city uses both its bond money and money collected in the enterprise fund to deal with infrastructure needs, calling it a balancing act.
The city has to maintain certain reserve levels to ensure it can pay the debt and interest on any money it borrows through bonds.
Mayor Kevin Hartke praised staff as well as current and prior council members, for managing utilities well.
He said while other cities put off the pain of increasing rates, they end up having to do a massive increase at some point to make up for it and it’s a huge shock to residents.
Wright added: “This is one of the things that makes Chandler unique and very special is that we are very, very disciplined and proactive about making sure that our rates are where they need to be in order to support these critical services that we offer.”
Still, a couple of council members expressed concerns about this increase.
Mark Stewart said he knows many residents are still struggling with inflation.
Jane Poston was the only one to say she’s not ready to commit to catching up on the imbalance in wastewater quite yet and needs more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.