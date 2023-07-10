One of the last tasks of the Chandler City Council in a fiscal year is to hand out some money and this year, it approved $432,000 in grants to nonprofits and other worthy causes around the city.
And the council did so under new rules that require at least two members to support a cause before recipients get any cash.
“This change helped expedite the process by making sure that any budget request forwarded by council members already had multiple council member support,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said.
The Council awarded 20 one-time “budget amendments” that totaled $380,000 and added four ongoing budget amendments that totaled another $52,000.
Council can award the money to nonprofits through city departments that are doing social work that benefits the city or for specific projects members believe enhance Chandler.
The largest award was $42,000 for the city’s Cultural Development Department for arts programs in schools. That award was sponsored by Vice Mayor Matt Orlando and Councilman Angel Encinas.
The next two largest awards were $40,000 each for a shade structure at Pima Park – supported by Hartke, Orlando and Councilwoman Christine Ellis – and a sign for the Field of Honor at Veteran’s Oasis Park, which had the backing of Orlando, Encinas and Councilmember Jane Poston.
The money for arts in schools include a mural at Apache Park as well as projects in local elementary schools.
Most of the budget amendments had either three or four council members’ support. Only eight of the 24 items had only two members support.
Encinas supported spending the most, agreeing to back 14 projects with a cost of $260,000. Ellis was a close second, supporting 15 projects for a total of $252,000. Councilman Mark Stewart supported the fewest, backing only three projects for a total of $57,000.
The others were Orlando backing nine projects for $226,000; Poston supporting six projects for $159,000; and Councilman OD Harris approving of eight projects for $81,000.
Council updated its rule and procedures earlier this year. It had not updated its own rules and procedures in 14 years, Hartke said.
The money initially goes to city departments. For example, Council awarded $34,000 to the Fire Department for three cardiac training simulators.
Council also gave the Economic Development Department $25,000 to create a Last Dollar Scholarship pilot program.
However, those departments can spend that money in the city or award it to nonprofits.
For example, Council awarded $15,000 to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office for addressing mental health needs. One of the nonprofits that benefited from a previous award was the Semicolon Society, which started last summer to address the youth mental health crisis.
“I wanted to thank you for that,” Semicolon Society founder Dr. Paula McCall told Council.
“By approving that you have allowed us to continue to work with and to provide regular events for the community and continue this mission in building the suicide prevention awareness and mental health awareness in our community,” she said. “Really, as a small nonprofit, we rely on stuff like this.”
Other funds go to support events for traditionally marginalized communities. For example, Ellis and Harris supported using $10,000 for the Juneteenth holiday and Ms. Juneteenth pageant; and Encinas and Harris supported the same amount for an event to mark Cesar Chavez’s birthday.
Hartke and Ellis awarded $10,000 to the Chandler International Film Festival to enhance the attendee experience. It’s not the only cultural event getting funds. They also will spend $10,000 for Jazz Appreciation month and another $10,000 for the Downtown Art Walk.
Stewart and Ellis backed an amendment of $20,000 for a study on the playability assessment of Chandler ball fields.
The lowest amounts awarded were for $5,000 to two projects, a train-neuter-and-return pilot program and another $5,000 for move-in kits.
