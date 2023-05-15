Chandler, Avondale reach water agreement

The cities of Chandler and Avondale are in the process of a friendly business transaction to benefit both communities.
Chandler City Council approved selling 18% of the Storage Capacity at the New River Agua Fria River Underground Storage Project to Avondale for $5.75 million at its May 11 meeting.
As part of the agreement, Avondale will lease back 8% to Chandler through 2026. Chandler plans to keep the remainder of its 4.8% share of the facility permanently.
Chandler and other cities partnered with Salt River Project to build the recharge facility in 2007 in Glendale, not far from State Farm Stadium.
However, the water that is recharged there goes into an aquifer that is not connected to any part of Chandler.
SRP requires cities must recharge an equal amount of water that they pull out of the ground within the same month.
Chandler has a healthy aquifer under it that the city uses during peak demand. The recharge facility in Glendale is one of the places it relies on to meet that obligation.
However, none of the water that is deposited in Glendale actually will be used in Chandler. It’s “paper water,” so to peak. Instead, the city gets credits that allow Chandler to withdraw water from its own aquifer.
By selling Avondale most of its share of the Glendale facility, the city is changing to recharge all of its water in its own aquifer.
If the drought continues and water becomes sparse, cities may begin fighting with one another over what’s in the aquifers.
John Knudson, Chandler’s director of public works and utilities, said if it comes to that, he’d rather have the water under his feet.
“What’s the old saying, ‘Whiskey is for drinking, but water is for fighting?’” he said. “If I have 32 wells in Chandler that I can draw 70 million gallons a day and I have that water underneath Chandler, I can take care of Chandler residents.”
Chandler is currently building the Reclaimed Water Interconnect Facility, which is expected to be ready by August 2024. It will give the city another place to recharge its own aquifer when it is completed.
The city also has recharge ponds at Veterans Oasis Park and has a share of the Granite Reef Underground Storage Project near Red Mountain.
“Rather than putting that wet water on the other side of the … Valley, and drawing it here, which over time, you could create a deficit, right?” Knudson said. “So now we’re going to bring it home, under Chandler and maintain our aquifer with that water.”
The agreement also helps Avondale recharge the aquifer that is under that city. Avondale will also have to pick up most of the maintenance charges that Chandler has been paying as part owner of the facility.
The sale price Avondale is paying will go to Chandler’s enterprise funds for utilities.
“We spend a lot of money on infrastructure and water, [and this] helps keep water rates low,” Councilman Mark Stewart said.
“I think given everything that’s been going on recently, just knowing that we have our water shored up, this is ... an investment that lets our community know that we have water, and we will have it for a long time.”
In other council news this week:
Changing historic site rules
Council approved changing the threshold for a historic preservation district. Until now, it took a favorable vote by 90% of property owners to create a historic preservation district.
Because of that, only one Southside Village – has been created since the council approved the idea in fall of 2020.
Last week’s vote lowered the threshold to 60%, but it gives property owners who don’t want to be part of the designation the ability to opt out.
The people who agree to be part of the district accept limits on what they can and cannot do to preserve the historic nature of the community.
“As in the current ordinance, all non-consenting property owners are exempt from the [historic preservation] rules so their property rights are protected,” said Derek Horn, the city’s director of developmental services.
Mayor Kevin Hartke and Stewart both said that was key for them to support the change.
Strategic framework adoption
Council adopted its strategic framework for 2023-2025. This is something Hartke started when he became mayor.
“This was something that was very important to me, to make sure that we ... had great opportunities to have some open dialogue and conversation about what are our priorities, rather than just assume that we knew what everyone was going to be about,” Hartke said.
“And it was my goal to bring us together to say to the city manager and the staff, these are our priorities.”
The Council updates the framework every time new members join, putting together a document outlining where they want the city to go. City staff use it to guide the services they provide to residents. This is the third version.
One big change is that community safety has been pulled out and become one of the six key pillars. Before this version, it was part of neighborhoods.
The six key focuses of the framework adopted by Council are: community safety; connectivity; economic vitality; neighborhoods; quality of life; and sustainability and technology.
Connectivity is a name change. In addition to street traffic, it now also includes to how residents move online. Sustainability is being added to technology. Most of that category focuses on infrastructure, especially water.
The entire framework can be viewed at chandleraz.gov/strategicframework
