Bottled Blonde uncorks resident furor in Gilbert

The announcement by a nightclub conglomerate that it is coming to the Heritage District has uncorked a wave of protests on social media from Gilbert residents.
Gilbert officials reacted quickly to the opposition from residents that spread like wildfire over Evening Entertainment Group’s plans to open a Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden on the site of the old Bergie’s Coffee Shop at 309 N. Gilbert Road.
Its planned two-story restaurant-bar and rooftop patio would replace a building that dates back to 1919 but it wasn’t so much history that spurred the negative reaction as it was concerns about scantily clad women and drunk patrons invading the district.
The town posted a notice on its website that warned its hands are pretty much tied when it comes to blocking Bottled Blonde.
“The proposed use by the property owner would be allowed through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code,” the town stated.
“Just as we’ve done with other new businesses in the Heritage District, the Gilbert Police Department will work to ensure that safety is a top priority,” the town said, adding police “will provide input to help enhance the safety and security of any new or existing business in the Heritage District.”
That announcement failed to quell support for an online petition started June 22 by a woman identified only as Ashley B.
The petition ripped Evening Entertainment Group owners Les and Diane Corieri’s plan to replace the one-story coffee shop just north of Topo and Joe’s Real BBQ.
The change.org petition to Town Council drew over 3,300 signatures in a matter of days with a goal of 5,000. It stated, in part:
“We believe that this bar will have a detrimental impact on our community, and we respectfully request that you reconsider its introduction. We believe that the negative consequences outweigh any potential benefits, and we implore you to take our concerns into serious consideration.”
The couple through a spokeswoman declined comment on the burgeoning controversy.
Numerous people chimed into the change.org petition with statements of their own.
Many bemoaned the loss of what one poster called “a beautiful quaint little place like Bergie’s” while another begged “please do not destroy this historic building.”
Far more opponents on change.org referenced Scottsdale, with one declaring, “Based on the crowds in Scottsdale this venue would be disruptive and sexually suggestive.”
Evening Entertainment Group also owns the Sandbar restaurant in San Tan Village, which has generated a number of complaints about noise and safety from neighbors.
Two non-fatal shootings occurred there last year and a Gilbert Police spokeswoman last fall told the Gilbert Sun News the department reviewed recent calls for service at the business and planned to meet with the Sandbar management team to “discuss community concerns related to safety and identify solutions that will promote a safe and welcoming environment.”
Plans for Bottled Blonde Gilbert have been in the works since at least the beginning of the year, judging by data from Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
It reported that the 74-square-foot Bergie’s and .2 acres were purchased for $3.1 million on Jan. 3 by Utah-based Wags Capital and subsidiary WAGSCAP LLC. WAGSCAP is partnering with Evening Entertainment Group in Bottle Blonde Gilbert and grew out of a food-and-beverage business.
The Gilbert transaction came about a month and a half before Evening Entertainment Group announced plans to invest $50 million in construction of a Bottled Blonde on the Las Vegas Strip in the Grand Bazaar Shops, an open-air retail hub outside the former Bally’s Casino.
That three-story Vegas venue, slated to open in late 2024, included a website statement that said: “When the lights start pulsing and your favorite song comes on … the dance floor becomes the hottest destination because according to Vodka, You can dance!”
The Corieris opened their first Bottled Blonde in 2014 in half of an Old Town Scottsdale disco and have since opened venues in Nashville, Tennessee; Miami, Florida and three major Texas cities.
They also owned one in Chicago they shut down in 2020. That city revoked Bottled Blonde Chicago’s license in 2017, triggering a lengthy legal battle that included a countersuit by the Corieris.
After the establishment closed, a Chicago restaurant blog called Chicago.eater.com described the “five years of turmoil” Bottled Blonde had created for the Chicago neighborhood of River North, a popular arts and music district.
“Neighbors waged a battle against the ‘contemporary Italian restaurant’ even before it opened in 2015,” eater.chicago wrote. “While licensed as a restaurant, neighbors complained it was operated like a nightclub.
“There were noise complaints to police and frustration about traffic congestion as patrons lined up near Wells and Illinois streets. Videos showed patrons exiting the venue late at night and vomiting on sidewalks,” it said, adding:
“Bottled Blonde brought a college spring break mentality to Chicago… Bottled Blonde management has maintained it wasn’t treated fairly by the city. They’ve tried to work with neighbors by hiring additional security. But ultimately, it was the business climate that led to the closure.”
The Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department provided a statement to eater.com that said Bottle Blonde “has a history of egregious license violations, including over-occupancy, noise violations, public urination, vomiting, and other problematic conditions that have had a serious impact on neighbors and the surrounding community.
“The City is pleased that yesterday’s action will end three years of legal proceedings with the permanent closure of this problem business.”
Such descriptions differ sharply from what the Corieris have promised to bring to the Heritage District and what a Miami blog said about their Bottled Blonde in the Florida city.
Bottled Blonde was described by a Miami newspaper as a concept that “embodies the couple’s version of a ‘high-energy’ establishment that offers up a sports bar, Italian-themed lunch and dinner menus and a late-night venue under one roof.”
In their announcement, the Corieris said Bottled Blonde Gilbert would feature a full-service family restaurant, bar and beer garden.
“Bottled Blonde will also be a hub for sports and entertainment thanks to the expansive space decked out with oversized TVs, and state-of-the-art light and sound installations,” their announcement said.
Heading up design is the Dalke Design Group, which the release said has “worked to ensure an ideal fit within the Heritage District while collaborating with renowned acoustic engineers to ensure the good times stay within the four walls.”
“We’re honored to bring Bottled Blonde to the East Valley, and have been looking for just the right space in downtown Gilbert for several years now,” Les Corieri said in the announcement.
“We love what Joe Johnston has pioneered out here, and are looking forward to joining other incredible operators like Upward Projects and Fox Restaurant Concepts to continue leveling up the East Valley experience.”
“I can’t wait to invite everyone over for some pizza and pints, kicking back at the communal tables watching the big game and soaking in the good vibes.”
The change.org petition supporters weren’t so enamored by the prospect of “good vibes” and told Town Council that Bottled Blonde will generate anything but.
“Families and individuals alike will be affected by the increased noise, disruption of peace, and potential rise in unlawful activities associated with such establishments,” the petition alleged.
“The peaceful and safe environment that we have all come to cherish in Gilbert will be compromised, and the well-being of our community members, particularly children and the elderly, will be put at risk,” it also said.
A few days after the town’s initial
reaction, Mayor Brigette Peterson posted her own.
She stated that while no applications for the project have yet been submitted to the town, an architect and unspecified others related to Evening Entertainment Group met with Gilbert planners, police and economic development staff.
But Peterson warned residents that he “has no jurisdiction over private land sales.”
Echoing the town’s own advisory, Peterson said that Bottled Blonde Gilbert would be allowed “through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code.”
Peterson also said “any proposal for a new building or expansion more than 5,000 square feet in the Heritage District is required to go through the public review process within the Redevelopment Commission’s design review.”
But Peterson also warned that the design review process does not require Town Council involvement unless the Redevelopment Commission’s decision is appealed.
“And even then the Town Council would only have the latitude to discuss/vote on design review items – not the use/user,” Peterson wrote.
Scottsdale Police could not immediately say whether Bottled Blonde in Old Town has presented any more problems than any of the other bars and nightclubs in that district.
The concept’s Instagram pages for Scottsdale venue and those in Miami and Texas feature numerous photos of scantily clad young women, some carried by men either on their shoulders or on pedestals.
While a few pictures focus on menu items, most reflect a party atmosphere at the establishments with virtually no families gathered around a table watching a game and eating pizza.
Perhaps the thought of that atmosphere was what prompted one resident on change.org to write:
“Our family-first community, does not need scantily clad employees for passerbys to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.