Arizona Chamber calls Chandler best for business

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry last week named Chandler the best city in the state for business and gave Intel its Corporate Citizen Award.
The city was nominated by the Chamber’s executive committee, which cited Chandler’s business-friendly climate and processes.
“Chandler’s regulatory and tax climate make it easy and attractive for businesses to relocate and expand,” it said.
Winners are selected by a committee that includes business leaders from Arizona’s utility, manufacturing, commercial development, small business, retail and restaurant industries.
“Chandler’s City Council is committed to having a pro-business environment where businesses of all sizes can thrive and continue to grow,” said Mayor Kevin Hartke.
“Our Economic Development Division, led by Micah Miranda, plays a huge role in supporting new and existing companies in Chandler. It’s definitely a team effort to stay connected and support our business community.”
Notable accomplishments from the Economic Development team include:
• Supported leading high-tech companies in opening new facilities in Chandler, including Insight, VIAVI and Edwards.
• Assisted with business locate, business retention and expansion projects, including Tokyo Electron, Intel’s Fab Construction Enterprise unit, Cirrus Logic, Titan Solar Power and Raley’s.
• Supported the expansion of higher education opportunities in Chandler, including the opening of the University of Arizona’s new location and announcement of Grand Canyon University’s new nursing program located in West Chandler.
• Worked with Arizona State University on an activation plan for the ASU Chandler Innovation Center to introduce additional programs and resources for students, entrepreneurs, and other community members.
• Participated in more than 55 market assessment calls/visits with Chandler businesses to better understand their opportunities for growth.
• Facilitated industry roundtable discussions to receive input on how the city can best support business and economic growth.
• Continued to execute the “I Choose Chandler” marketing campaign with a focus on encouraging residents to shop in Chandler during the holiday shopping season.
• Initiated a place branding project for the Airpark Area employment corridor with a new branded monument sign designed and upcoming installation at seven locations throughout the area.
• Maintained Economic Development-specific social media platforms (Twitter and LinkedIn) with a year-over-year audience of more than 5,000 total followers and published content receiving more than 1.8 million impressions.
• Published a small business guide and a community profile to provide entrepreneurs and business decision-makers with information on resources and opportunities in Chandler.
• Hosted the 12th annual Chandler Innovation Fair in partnership with Chandler Unified School District that showcases businesses, artists, students and innovators in the community as Chandler participates in the statewide Arizona SciTech Festival.
• The Tourism office met one-on-one with more than 150 meeting and event planners to promote Chandler as a small meetings destination.
• Used Visit Arizona Initiative Marketing Grant funds to promote Chandler as a meeting and events destination.
• Produced and published the 2023 Chandler Visitor’s Guide and launched Visit Chandler eNewsletter and Chandler Like a Local video series.
The VIAVI corporate headquarters relocation and new manufacturing facility project was recognized by the Arizona Association for Economic Development with an Award of Merit in the Deal of the Year category at the 2022 Golden Prospector Awards.
Economic Development Director Micah Miranda was recognized by the Arizona Association for Economic Development as Economic Developer of the Year in the category of Large Community at the 2023 AAED Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence Awards.
