374 apartments, retail eyed for S. Chandler site

A development for the last few acres of an area that once was planned to be the city’s first major mall is moving forward, and it includes plans for the first four-story building on Arizona Avenue in South Chandler.
A couple of residents who attended a May 31 neighborhood meeting on the project said they hope the developers reconsider and limit all their buildings to three stories or less.
The project is a multi-use development called Chandler Farms. It would be built on 18 acres at the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road.
In addition to 374-unit apartments (called Modera Chandler for now), it would also have space for two retail locations.
One business, Top Cup Coffee House, would have a drive-thru.
The apartment units would include a mix of studios, one, two and three bedrooms and would rent for market rates. Mill Creek Residential is the developer.
In the late 1990s, the entire area in that southwest corner was being planned for the city’s first major mall.
However, construction of the Loop 101 led to Chandler Fashion Center being built. The properties in South Chandler slowly became residential neighborhoods.
The property is already zoned for a four-story building. That zoning passed in 2007 and was specifically for a hotel.
The vision then was for an office and retail complex anchored by the hotel. However, that was when the city planned on having retail on the corner of every major intersection.
That changed with the Four Corners project in the early 2010s, when the city realized it could not support that much retail.
Brennan Ray, a local attorney who represents the developer, said his client will be asking the Chandler City Council to approve a zoning change from a planned area development commercial to PAD-mixed use. The second application is for approval of their preliminary development plan, which is basically the site design.
The city’s planning staff is working with the developer on that plan.
The developer is also holding neighborhood meetings to gather their input. The May 31 meeting was the second chance for neighbors to hear about the development.
The next step will be a review by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and then it could go to the council.
Ray told the roughly two dozen neighbors who attended the meeting at First Baptist Church that the developer made significant changes after the first public meeting, which was held in late March.
“There’s two key highlights, the first being that we were proposing four-story buildings along Arizona Avenue,” Ray said. “The other thing was that we had a parking garage that was going to be on our very south.”
The updated site plan now has two three-story buildings closest to Arizona Avenue instead of four stories.
And the parking garage that had been planned for the south end of the complex will now be underground, with the entrance at the four-story building.
The four-story building is in the center of the development, with three-story buildings surrounding it. Ray also said there will be large trees planted as well.
He showed a few mock-ups of what the development would look like from Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, and the four-story building was barely visible.
It would not be the first four-story building in South Chandler, Ray noted, pointing out that a condo complex at Queen Creek and Dobson roads has four stories.
Traffic was another concern for neighbors.
Ray said their traffic impact studies project the development would add about 3% total volume to existing traffic on Arizona Avenue and 1.8% to Queen Creek Road.
The developer will also be adding right-turn and left-turn lanes if they don’t already exist to keep traffic flowing.
The residents asked why so little retail was planned and Ray said the demand isn’t high enough to justify more.
“A mile to the south, Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo, you’re all very familiar with it, … there’s a total of 773,000 square feet of retail, and there’s 80,000 square feet that is available for rent,” Ray said.
“When we go a mile the other way, Alma School and Queen Creek, … there’s about 639,000 square feet of retail, and there’s 55,000 and some change readily available.”
He said with 135,000 square feet of available retail space within a mile of this property, it did not make sense to build another retail center.
Ray said the two retail businesses at Chandler Farms would be there to serve the community and would not be considered destination businesses. The two retail spaces combined are 9,400 square feet.
The other top issue for the neighbors was a walking path.
Back in 2007, the plan called for a pedestrian walkway to the shops for residential areas to the south and west of the property.
Ray said the developer doesn’t care one way or the other if the path runs all the way through the development.
However, the neighbors said the biggest concern is that unless someone lives in Liv Avenida, people cannot access the path anyway. That’s a gated community with locks on the path gates, the residents said.
Discussions with the city planning staff continue and Ray said the developer will continue to meet with neighbors, including one-on-one if they desire.
Ray did remind them that the property is currently zoned for a four-story building and if they wanted to, they could start construction on that tomorrow.
“We think that the four stories is appropriate, and it’s generally consistent with kind of that prior plan, and location, and approval as we look at it,” Ray said.
