Love for dogs leads couple to a training business

When Josh and Kristen Gerzewski moved to Arizona a year ago from Pennsylvania, they wanted to buy into a franchise that matched their passion and talent.
It’s not all that as surprising that the Gilbert couple settled on a rapidly growing national dog-training chain called Zoom Room.
Yesterday, Aug. 5, the Gerzewskis opened Zoom Room Chandler at 4991 S. Alma School Road, Suite 6, Chandler.
Zoom Room founder Mark Van Wye has seen an explosive growth in the franchise that he started in 2009, then reinvigorated 12 years later with a curriculum “that you can do for your entire life with your dog,” according to a September 2022 interview he gave to entrepreneur.com.
He also focused on significant upgrades in his marketing and technology, creating flexible scheduling and keeping his prices affordable.
His retooling of the franchise has generated 84 Zoom Rooms either in operation or about to open – including Zoom Room Chandler.
“We didn’t change the fundamental nature of Zoom Room,” he told entrepreneur.com, “which is that we do dog training with an emphasis on socialization.”
The Gerzewskis mirror Van Wye’s ideal in a franchise owner: “You’ve got to be led by something, whether it’s purpose-driven or mission-driven.”
Josh Gerzewski knows all about mission and purpose. He was a police officer and SWAT team member. Kristen’s background in sales and marketing fit the tools Van Wye created to grow business.
And both love dogs.
“We decided to buy into the franchise because we love dogs,” Josh explained. “We wanted the best vehicle to make a positive impact on the relationship between dog and owner. Through Zoom Room, we can grow that bond to help with less dogs being abandoned or surrendered to the animal shelters.”
Josh knows about that, too. As a police officer, he came across a dog abandoned in a dumpster during a snowstorm.
“He was extremely skinny, scared, and cold,” Josh recalled. “We decided to adopt him and he changed our lives. Dogs have a magical power; to make you forget all of your troubles because they have unconditional love and loyalty.
“Because of our experience with our dog, we wanted to share that with everyone and help them realize the potential that exists with their own.”
Zoom Room Chandler’s indoor dog training gym offers small group classes in agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes with the best dog trainers. Private one-on-one classes are also available.
The couple – who own a pit bull named named Koda and two black cats, Emerson and Watson – believe Zoom Room sets itself apart from the competition in a number of ways.
“First, our motto is ‘We don’t train dogs. We train the people that love them,’” Josh explained. “We teach the owners how to teach their dog so that the dog learns and listens to them. We accomplish this through positive reinforcement.
“In the most basic terms, this means that we give lots of treats and lots of love to the dogs and we do not use physical or verbal punishment to achieve those ends.”
Zoom Room Chandler also offers Wye’s flexible scheduling for a variety of classes that include obedience, agility, tricks classes, puppy classes, and events. All classes are held at different times during the week.
And they all provide the answers to the questions Josh poses theoretically:
“Dogs just want to make their owners happy, so why can’t we do the same? Why can’t we persuade the dog to want to do what we ask them to instead of forcing them to?”
