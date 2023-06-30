Dental visits aren’t so ruff with pet therapy dogs

People expect many things when they go to the dentist, including a paper bib, a free toothbrush, and quite often, a less-than-pleasant experience.
But Kokopelli Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Ahwatukee Foothills offers something special that most dentists don’t: pet therapy dogs.
Two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Charlie and Koko, help calm patients’ anxiety and add a spark of joy to dental visits. Charlie is a certified therapy dog and Koko is in training to become certified, and they both began working at the office last year.
The dogs have been a huge success with patients of all ages, said Dr. Harveer Kaur, who owns the practice.
“They literally sleep on the patients’ laps,” she said. “They’ve been a great addition.”
Katie Eastwood, the office manager at Kokopelli Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, said the therapy dogs have led to about a 20 percent increase in new business. Even when patients don’t have an appointment, she added, they’ll stop in just to see Charlie and Koko.
Some patients even reschedule appointments if they find out the dogs won’t be in the office that day, Dr. Kaur noted.
Lisa Mitchell of Ahwatukee has been going to Kokopelli for about a year and was happy with the friendly employees and relaxed atmosphere even before the dogs.
“You don’t dread coming,” she said, “and then the puppies came, and that clinched it.”
In fact, she added with a laugh, “You get jealous when you come in and the dogs are with other patients.”
Pet therapy isn’t new; many in Ahwatukee might remember Pam Gaber, who started a nonprofit called Gabriel’s Angels in 2000 when she lived in the neighborhood (she’s since retired and moved out of state).
The group provides pet therapy to at-risk children at crisis centers, schools and more.
In fact, animal-assisted therapy has been around since the Middle Ages, according to some sources, but became popular in the late 20th century in hospitals and spread to dental offices, airports and other settings where anxiety can be prevalent.
But Dr. Kaur isn’t aware of any other dentists in Ahwatukee, Chandler or Tempe providing it.
Kokopelli Family and Cosmetic Dentistry never purposely planned to offer pet therapy. It started when dental hygienist Terry Wallace brought Charlie in as a puppy to show off to her colleagues as the day was winding down and the last patient was still in the chair.
Wallace recalled the day: “I said, ‘Honey, would you like a puppy on your lap?’ And she said, ‘Yes!’” She put Charlie in the patient’s lap, and when Dr. Kaur came into the room, she asked, “When can he start?”
Charlie began going to the office in September 2022 when he was eight months old and was an “instant hit,” Dr. Kaur said.
She remembered the first child he ever helped who came in to get four teeth pulled. The boy made it through a 47-minute procedure with no laughing gas or drugs. Many people who used to get gas or Valium no longer need it, she remarked, because the pet therapy is so effective.
Patients began posting comments about Charlie on social media and referring their friends. Wallace said one patient found the practice online and came in because of the pet therapy.
He told her, “I didn’t realize how much this helps me,” she related.
The staff soon found that the dogs were helping more than just the patients.
“It’s not only great for the patients’ anxiety, but it’s great for us,” Dr. Kaur stated. “Dentistry is a stressful profession and how they calm us down is amazing.”
After seeing Dr. Kaur interact with Charlie, Wallace in November 2022 decided to surprise her with an early Christmas present.
She went to the same breeder in Pennsylvania where she got Charlie and got another Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from the same parents.
Dr. Kaur named him Koko, after the name of her practice, and he started going to the office regularly when he was six months old in January 2023.
Dr. Kaur said her daughter, Jessie, who will be seven in June, considers Koko her “baby brother” and even reads to him.
The dogs get dressed up for various holidays and everyone on staff pitches in to walk them and care for them when they’re working. Dr. Kaur has taught Koko commands in English and Punjabi, her native language, and said Koko is more energetic and will jump on patients and kiss them, while Charlie is more low-key and “asks for permission.”
Of course, the staff accommodates any patient who is allergic to or scared of dogs.
They put copious notes in the system to make sure the dogs are sequestered in the back when those patients come in and they take care to use a lint roller on chairs in the lobby regularly.
But most people are glad to see the dogs, and Dr. Kaur said other specialists refer patients to them based on the fact that they offer pet therapy.
Dr. Kaur bought the practice from a corporate chain in 2017 and took it private; the sixth anniversary is June 14. Her entire philosophy, she explained, was to have a dental office where people looked forward to their appointments.
“You come here, you’re not a patient, you’re not a room number—you’re a friend,” Dr. Kaur said. “We’re here to hang out with you. We’re all friends here. We love spending time with each other.”
She became a dentist after watching her grandmother suffer from having her jaw wired shut following a car crash that killed Dr. Kaur’s grandfather. She resolved to deliver compassionate care, so pet therapy was a natural fit.
And after seeing the benefits of it, Dr. Kaur said she hopes other dentists will follow suit.
“I think this would be a great idea if everyone does [pet therapy] because you don’t understand what it does for people,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.